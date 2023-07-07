Town of Vail, Triumph launch lottery process for rental of new Residences at Main Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the lottery process to select renters at the new Residences at Main Vail:

The Town of Vail and its partner, Triumph Management West, have launched a lottery process to select the first renters of homes for locals at the new Residences at Main Vail. Move-in is expected to begin on Sept. 1. Those interested in renting one of the 9 one-bedroom or 25 two-bedroom homes available are asked to submit their name, email address, and phone number at www.triumphmountainproperties.com/rmv. The deadline for submitting this short form is 4 p.m. on July 14.

A public lottery drawing will take place at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Town of Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Rd. Applicants are not required to attend. Following the drawing, Triumph Management West will send out application links to those initially selected. Completed applications, including proof of eligibility demonstrating compliance with the terms of the deed restriction, will be due by 4 p.m. July 20. If homes remain available, a second round of application links will be sent on July 28 with responses due within three business days. The process will continue until all homes are leased. Eligibility requirements include:

Evidence that you are a natural person, not a business entity, employed full-time (no less than 30 hours per week) at a business located in Eagle County

Verification of your current place of employment located in Eagle County that holds a valid and current business license (e.g., employer name, location of work, telephone number, two most recent pay stubs)

Valid driver’s license or other form of government-issued identification

If you have multiple sources of income, at least 75% of your total income must be earned by working at a business in Eagle County

A copy of your 2022 federal tax return

The 72-home Residences at Main Vail is located at 129 N. Frontage Road, in the heart of Vail. The town has set aside 38 of these homes to accommodate residents who expressed interest in moving prior to next year’s anticipated redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village Apartments. That effort is scheduled to begin in spring of 2024 and will include 293 homes with a mix of rental and for-sale opportunities for seasonal and year-round residents who work in the Vail community.

In addition, the town recently issued a Request for Proposals for the development of new deed-restricted homes at the West Middle Creek parcel, located at 199 N. Frontage Road.

For additional leasing information at the Residences at Main Vail, contact Mike Connolly at 970-479-9990 or at mikec@triumphmountainproperties.com. For information on the Town of Vail’s housing programs, email housing@vailgov.com.