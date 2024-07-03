Town of Vail to sponsor annual neighborhood picnics July 9, Aug. 13

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release its annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series:

The Town of Vail’s annual Celebrating Community neighborhood picnic series returns this summer. The first picnic will be held Tuesday, July 9 at Bighorn Park in East Vail with second on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. Each picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town on a first-come, first-served basis.

The picnics provide community members with a fun and informal place to connect with neighbors and the opportunity to offer comments and suggestions to members of the Vail Town Council and town staff. Staff will have tables set up highlighting current town initiatives.

This is the 24th year the picnics have taken place. In addition to the two neighborhood gatherings, community members are encouraged to share their ideas, concerns and suggestions at any time by emailing the Town Council at towncouncil@vail.gov. Also, the town’s website at www.vail.gov includes information on town topics and projects as well as email addresses and phone numbers for all departments. Join the town’s virtual community on facebook at Facebook.com/TownOfVail and Instagram at Instagram.com/VailGov.