Salvation Army & Food Bank of the Rockies partner with Town of Avon

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on two pop-up, drive-thru, Salvation Army food distribution events this October:

The Salvation Army and Food Bank of the Rockies are partnering with the town of Avon to host two pop-up, drive-thru food distribution events this October. The effort will help support local community members in need of food assistance while The Salvation Army works to secure a new permanent home for its Vail Valley emergency services and busy food pantry, which serves more than 3,400 people each month.

The mobile pantries will occur 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, and Monday, Oct. 28 in the parking lot of Sun & Ski Sport, located at 218 Beaver Creek Pl., Avon, CO 81620.

During these events, local volunteers will distribute boxes of fresh produce, shelf-stable items, and other essential groceries at no cost to our neighbors in need. All individuals seeking food assistance are encouraged to attend.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Food Bank of the Rockies for helping us to continue providing healthy food for our Vail Valley neighbors,” said Major Nesan Kistan, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Intermountain Division. “Some families rely on The Salvation Army to make ends meet. Thanks to the Food Bank, we can continue to provide food boxes while we relocate our operations.”

“We’re fortunate to have been able to partner with The Salvation Army in Vail Valley for many years, supporting their critical work in the community,” expressed Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick. “With food insecurity reaching its highest levels in a decade, and especially as we approach the holiday season, we’re committed to working with The Salvation Army and the town of Avon to ensure everyone has consistent access to nourishing food.”

The Salvation Army has served Vail Valley for more than 40 years, most recently from rent-free land in Avon. It recently learned it needed to leave this location after 13 years of providing emergency services. During this transitional time, The Salvation Army and Food Bank of the Rockies will continue collaborating to ensure neighbors experiencing food insecurity have ready access to nutritious food.

For information on other food distributions across the state, visit foodbankrockies.org. To learn more about The Salvation Army’s Vail Valley Service Extension center, visit the homepage at vail.salvationarmy.org.