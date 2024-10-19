Western Slope house hopeful first defends, then apologizes for racist cartoon

Caleb Waller, a Western Slope Republican statehouse candidate who posted a racist cartoon on Facebook recently, initially stood by his decision to share the image. A few minutes later, he called back to say he had reconsidered and would update his post with an apology, which he did, while also claiming that he “didn’t notice the ethnicities” of the people when originally posting the cartoon.

Colorado’s 57th House District was once reliably red until Rep. Elizabeth Velasco (D-Glenwood Springs) unseated Perry Will in 2022, becoming the first Mexican-born state representative in Colorado. The Garfield County district is at the center of a contentious race as Waller, who owns a local resort, tries to retake the district for the GOP. The incumbent Velasco grew up in various mobile home parks in Eagle County, a portion of which (Dotsero) is in HD57.

While relatively new to politics, Waller does sit on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Garfield County. Like other races across the state and country, immigration has been an especially polarizing topic for voters and Waller also posted a comic to Facebook that he felt captured the sentiments of the voters he has been talking to.

Waller originally posted a cartoon from Foxford Comics that depicts a white family standing on the roof of their flooded house, seemingly about to be rescued by an American helicopter. In the comic’s second panel , however, the chopper instead dumps people on the roof, drawn as caricatures of people of African or Middle Eastern descent. Foxford Comics (and its anonymous artist who goes by Wormwood) have a history of creating racist and antisemitic content and not shying from those labels either. In the Foxford Comic’s About section, the cartoonist writes: “I am a centuries-old racist cryptid. I cannot be stopped, I cannot be killed. I am fueled by my intense racism.”

Waller posted the cartoon to his personal Facebook account commenting: “I think this is how a lot of Americans feel right now!”

CTR got in contact with Mr. Waller to ask him about the post. Initially, Waller said he was surprised and that he did not immediately see how the cartoon could be interpreted as racist. “I’ve been talking to a lot of people in the district and a lot of them are concerned that the immigrant community is becoming more of a priority than they are. It does lead to some questions, and that was my main intention behind posting it [this comic],” Waller told CTR. “I have nothing against immigrants, I believe America was built with the help of immigrants, but I also believe we are a nation of laws. It does lead to some questions, and that was my intention behind posting it. Unfortunately, a lot of Americans and a lot of Coloradans feel like they are no longer being put first by the American government.”

Waller added that there are programs in Colorado that he and people in his community see as “incentivizing illegal immigration”. “In the state of Colorado, $73 million was spent on healthcare for immigrants [through the OmniSalud program] and it’s expected to cost us another $73 million in 2024. There are a lot of people in Colorado who struggle with housing, education, healthcare, and other systems who feel like their needs are not being prioritized.”

Waller wanted to make clear that he was not opposed to immigrants or the immigrant community, but that believes we need to secure our border and continue to provide legal pathways for those who follow the law. “I have helped a ‘Dreamer’ buy their first property in the area and I work extensively with the Hispanic community in the district. The immigrants in my community who I’ve talked to, they just want to be treated like everyday Americans. They don’t want to be given handouts or see illegal immigration incentivized.”

When asked whether or not he believed the federal government was actively bringing in immigrants, Waller said that while “I wouldn’t say the federal government is trying to bring them [undocumented immigrants] into the country, they certainly aren’t trying to enforce the rule of law.”

Waller has previously put out a statement on immigration saying that: “It’s clear that our community is feeling the impact of illegal immigration, and it’s time we address this issue head-on. Immigration is an integral part of America’s story, but we must acknowledge that there is a right way and a wrong way to do it.”

Waller went on to distinguish between those coming into our society as contributing members and those who ‘burden on the system’ as he describes it. “The difference between contributing members and those who burden the system is critical to understanding this debate. Those who work, pay taxes, and contribute to our communities are a vital part of our nation’s fabric… Illegal immigration, especially from those who come without the intention of contributing or integrating, drains our local resources—taking taxpayer dollars away from essential programs like education, healthcare, and infrastructure for our legal residents,” Waller writes.

Waller added that it was not fair to legal migrants who went through proper channels when there is “unchecked illegal immigration” and that it undermined the rule of law.

Waller said he stood by the post but later added that he “could see how it [the comic] might be perceived as racist, from a PR perspective”.

“Looking at it again, I do see how the way it’s depicted makes it look like a Black versus White issue. That was not my intention and the last thing I want to come off as is discriminatory. Immigrants come from all over the globe, from all kinds of different backgrounds, for a better life. I don’t believe in taking posts down, but I do think I will update this one to clarify what I meant,” Waller said.

Immediately after his conversation with this reporter, Waller updated the post.

“I was surprised when someone mentioned that my recent post might be perceived as racist. When I posted it, I didn’t even notice the difference in ethnicities in the pictures. Instead of taking it down due to this unintended perception, I wanted to explain my intentions,” Waller writes. “The purpose of the post was to spark a conversation, not to divide or discriminate. We are all Americans, and in some way, we are all connected to immigrant roots, representing every people group around the world. Respecting the rule of law is essential for everyone, whether a new immigrant or a citizen. The purpose of the post was to spark a conversation, not to divide or discriminate. We are all Americans, and in some way, we are all connected to immigrant roots, representing every people group around the world. Respecting the rule of law is essential for everyone, whether a new immigrant or a citizen.”

Waller concluded, “I sincerely apologize if my post came across as discriminatory or offensive. That was never my intention. I believe that this reflects how a lot of Americans are feeling right now, and I hope we can continue this conversation with understanding and respect.”

At the same time Waller made his original Oct. 7 post, he also shared it in a private conservative Facebook group, Garfield County Patriots, where he is a “top contributor.” That post remains unchanged. Earlier that day, Waller posted simply, “the government owes voters/citizens an explanation for why their needs are being superseded by those of other groups.”

Both the cartoon and Waller’s statement demanding “an explanation” are based on debunkedconspiracy theories that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was running out of money to help Hurricane Helene victims because it had spent its budget helping illegal immigrants, which simply wasn’t true.

When asked about her thoughts on the post, Velasco took issue with the rhetoric and imagery. “While the post is disturbing, I am not surprised. My opponent is a far-right, MAGA candidate who has endorsed other extremists with white supremacist views, and he is showing his true colors. This type of imagery promotes false information, hate, and violence. The spread of misinformation that we’re seeing in the aftermath of the hurricanes in the eastern U.S. is causing harm to those communities when their local officials have said they are receiving the support they need from FEMA and the President. In fact, it’s the Freedom Caucus in Congress that is impeding funding for emergency response,” Velasco said in her statement.

“HD57 is 30% Latino, immigrants are valued members of our community and the backbone of our economy. To represent this district you must value immigrants. I will continue to stand up against extremism and defend human rights.”

Although current polling favors Velasco, the current race for the district is contentious, and before her election, Republicans had held the seat for roughly forty years. Situated on the Western Slope and anchored around the mountain communities of Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, and Aspen, this race could test whether or not Colorado Democrats can hold onto mountain communities and maintain their supermajority in the State House. This race and election, in particular, will be an important gauge as to how much appeal Republican messaging on immigration has to voters.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.