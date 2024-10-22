Vail Valley Foundation selects RA Nelson as contractor for childcare facility in Avon

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday issued the following press release on selecting RA Nelson as the general contractor for a childcare facility being planned across from the Piedmont apartments on Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon:

Avon, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 — The Vail Valley Foundation, through its Eagle River Valley Childcare 501(c)(3) nonprofit, continues to make steady progress toward bringing a new, much-needed early childhood education and development center to Avon.

Following a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a General Contractor issued in September, the VVF is pleased to announce that it has selected local company RA Nelson as its General Contractor for this important project. RA Nelson and the VVF have signed a pre-construction agreement and the VVF expects to execute a final agreement by March 2025, marking another milestone in addressing the critical need for childcare in Eagle County with local solutions.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Town of Avon, Zehren and Associates, Hunn Consulting Group, and now, RA Nelson, in this crucial initiative,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. “With thousands of local families currently unable to access the childcare they need, this project helps to address one of our community’s most pressing challenges. By selecting RA Nelson, we’re not just building a facility – we’re investing in our community’s future through a truly local approach.”

Founded in 1976, RA Nelson is an employee-owned company that brings extensive experience in educational facilities and sustainable building practices to the project. Their selection underscores the community-driven nature of this initiative, as both organizations share deep roots in the Vail Valley.

“We are honored to join this project team and applaud the VVF and the Town of Avon for tackling this critical community work force need,” said Jason Morley, President of RA Nelson. “This new early childhood education and development project is just minutes from our office and our employees need stable, quality care for their kids. I’m excited to help bring this critical community resource to the finish line.”

The approach for the new Avon childcare center showcases a unique partnership and business model between the Town of Avon and the Vail Valley Foundation. The VVF is distributing an RFP (Request for Proposal) for the operator of the new early childhood education and development facility by the end of this week. The collaboration with the Town of Avon could serve as a template for similar future projects in the Eagle River Valley.

The 13,450-square-foot early childhood education and development center will provide approximately 165 spots for children ages 0-5 years, with a combination of open market availability for childcare spots and a unique employer-sponsored model. The initiative includes plans for a tuition assistance fund to ensure accessibility for families across different income levels.

The project is expected to break ground by May 2025, with the facility becoming operational by fall 2026.

For more information, visit vvf.org.