Town of Vail seeks public input on Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan

The Town of Vail on Thursday issued the following press release on its Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan:

The Town of Vail is developing an Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan and is seeking input from the community. The purpose of the EV Readiness Plan is to establish strategies to facilitate a more rapid and equitable transition to zero-emission transportation in Vail. Key topics in need of community input include perceptions about EVs, charging infrastructure and locations, EV and micro-mobility programs, and EV friendly policies and incentives. Community members are asked to visit www.engagevail.com/evreadinessplan to learn more about the plan and provide their thoughts.

In October of 2021, the Vail Town Council adopted the GoEV City Resolution, which set ambitious goals for a clean transportation future. Electrifying transportation will help the town meet its climate action goals of a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Electric vehicles not only harness the clean energy supply from Holy Cross Energy, which will be 100% renewable by 2030, but provide benefits such as improved air quality and reduced maintenance and fuel costs. Micro-mobility solutions such as e-bikes are also prioritized by the town to reduce congestion and pollution.

While the GoEV City Resolution sets goals to expand the Town of Vail’s fleet of electric vehicles and buses, it also encourages community adoption of EVs. The resolution aims for 30% of vehicles in Vail to be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

For more information contact Cameron Millard, Energy Efficiency Coordinator at cmillard@vailgov.com or Chris Southwick, Mobility Innovations Coordinator at csouthwick@vailgov.com.

Click here for more information