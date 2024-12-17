Town of Vail hosts a very fishy Lunch with the Locals on Dec. 18

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its Lunch with the Locals series:

The Town of Vail will sponsor another installment in its Lunch with the Locals series on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at noon at the Grand View Room above Lionshead Welcome Center.

Benjamin Felt, Senior Aquatic Biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will give a presentation on efforts to restore and protect populations of four endangered fish species on the Colorado River.

Experts from Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Town of Vail, and Eagle River Coalition will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Health Specialist at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vail.gov.