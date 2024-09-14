Town of Avon, Art Guild at Avon feature Art & Jazz Reception on Sept. 20

The Town of Avon and the the Art Guild at Avon recently issued the following press release on the 11th annual Vail Valley Fine Art Show at Colorado Mountain College:

The Town of Avon and the Art Guild at Avon invite you to experience the 11th annual Vail Valley Fine Art Show at Colorado Mountain College featuring an “Art & Jazz Reception” on Friday, September 20 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy an evening viewing exquisite art by local sculptors, painters, ceramicists, photographers and set against a backdrop of flamenco dance, music, and refreshment. The event is free to attend and registration is requested.

The Art Guild at Avon has multitude of creative workshops this September to provide an opportunity for our community to join fellow artists and be guided by esteemed artists from across the country.

September features Painting Fall Colors with Mio Cirkovic, iPhone Photography classes, and Open Painting night. And new this fall, First Friday Gallery Nights which are sure to please on Fridays, October 4 and November 1.

The Art Guild at Avon is dedicated to enriching lives by fostering and promoting artistic growth and building awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County. Join today!