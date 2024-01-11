Vail Symposium: The Promise and Perils of Artificial Intelligence

The Vail Symposium recently issued the following press release on “The Promise and Perils of Artificial Intelligence” featuring Joshua Browder and Sarah Du and moderated by Scott King on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Vail Christian High School:

Artificial intelligence, AI, is moving into our lives at the speed of light. It brings numerous benefits but can become dangerous if too much trust is placed in it. When is AI most useful? How is it developing? Does it “reason”? What is the future of AI? Joshua Browder, the CEO and Founder of DoNotPay.com, and Sara Du, CEO and Cofounder of Alloy Automation, talk about the development, current status, and future of AI with real-world anecdotes as top AI innovators, including using AI vs. AI as scammers use artificial voices, using AI against robocallers, using AI to manage complex data workflows, and with regulatory issues in Joshua’s experiment with GPT in courtrooms. Moderated by Scott King, a member of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame.

Joshua Browder, CEO, Founder, DoNotPay.com

Joshua Browder is the CEO and Founder of DoNotPay.com, the world’s first AI legal services company. DoNotPay has automated over 200 consumer rights processes, including canceling subscriptions, lowering bills, and obtaining refunds, among many other services. To date, the company has won over 2 million cases for its customers. Browder has been named as one of the “35 Innovators Under 35” by MIT Technology Review and one of the top legal innovators in America by the Financial Times. For more information about Josh’s company, please go to https://www.theverge.com/2022/12/13/23505873/donotpay-negotiate-bills-ai-chatbot.

Josh studied Computer Science at Stanford University. Like many tech entrepreneurs, he did not complete his college degree. Instead he was awarded a Thiel Fellowship (created by Investor Peter Thiel to help promising young tech students work on a company in advance of graduation). Josh is also a prolific angel investor, having invested in over 150 companies, including Figma, Mercury, Owner.com, Riverside and Jeeves. He focuses his investing on first time entrepreneurs, such as college and high school dropouts.

Josh grew up in London, England, before moving to Palo Alto, California at the age of 18.

Sara Du, CEO & Cofounder, Alloy Automation

Sara Du is the CEO & co-founder of Alloy Automation, an AI integrations-as-a-service platform backed by $27M from a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, YC, and others. Originally from Atlanta, she studied at Harvard for one year before dropping out and working at Snap before starting Alloy. She also scouts for Greylock and advises other founders in vertical SaaS and developer infrastructure.

Scott King, Technology Entrepreneur and Founder at Mission Zero

Scott loves to spend time in the mountains of Colorado. He went to the University of Colorado Boulder on an athletic scholarship where he majored in Electrical Engineering. After working at HP for 15 years in the Test and Measurement Division, Scott had his first startup experience at Tellsoft Technologies in Colorado Springs. Later, Scott and his brother Dan bootstrapped a company called ReadyTalk, a successful startup in the communications sector. Scott and Dan sold ReadyTalk to PGI in 2017. After a brief retirement period, Scott started a nonprofit called Mission Zero, and created the Climate Action Fund at CU Boulder. Scott believes that by educating our future leaders on the science of climate change, it will empower them with the skills necessary to tackle our climate crisis.

As a CU Buff, Scott was a letterman on the CU cross country team, was the IEEE president and ran the first ever Student Professional Awareness Conference for engineering students. At HP, Scott was recognized for multiple awards in sales and management including the President’s Club in 1991. During his time at ReadyTalk, Scott and Dan built an award-winning technology company that was ranked for 5 consecutive years on “Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500” and “Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.” ReadyTalk was also recognized as one of the top companies to work for in Colorado and won Outside Magazine’s Best Company to Work for in 2012. In 2008, Scott and Dan were recognized as the Rocky Mountain Region Entrepreneurs of the Year by Ernst and Young and later inducted into the E&Y Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

