The Last Waltz Tour 24’ features all-star musician lineup of Ryan Bingham, Lukas Nelson, more

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ’24 coming to Beaver Creek’s Vilar Performing Arts Center:

The epic Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ’24 continues the tradition of capturing the excitement of The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert at the famed Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, hailed as the greatest live concert event of all time.

This tour also celebrates the legacy of the Band’s co-founder Robbie Robertson, and immediately follows the one night only concert celebration of Robbie at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on October 17, 2024, entitled “Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson”.

Coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m., the multi-city tour kicks off at the Warfield in San Francisco, California, on October 19 and continues through November 2024, making stops at historic venues throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ’24 features a star-studded lineup led by Ryan Bingham, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell & Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint).

Over forty-five years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd with a who’s-who of music royalty in attendance. The evening culminated with “Don’t Do It,” The Band’s cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Baby Don’t You Do It.” After the last note, Robbie Robertson, The Bands’ lead guitarist, songwriter, and a founding member said “Goodnight. Goodbye.” walking off stage, forever immortalizing this epic event.

“This band, made up of these artists, playing these songs, is what Don and I dreamed of when we began planning this tour. Now the dream is a reality. Do not miss these shows!” says Keith Wortman, Creator and Producer of The Last Waltz Tour franchise.

The Last Waltz Tour is an annual touring franchise established by Blackbird Presents in 2016 at “The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz”, a two-night, sold-out concert event. “The last 30 minutes of The Last Waltz @SaengerNOLA was the best thing I’ve heard @jazzfest,” said Keith Spera, music critic, The New Orleans Advocate.

Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ‘24 adds to the VPAC’s fall season which includes Rodrigo Y Gabriela (Sep 10), Eli Young Band (Sep 21), American Authors (Oct 30) and more. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

If you go…

What: Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ’24

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, Colorado

Tickets and more information: vilarpac.org