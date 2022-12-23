Stunning new venue Chasing Rabbits looks to fill entertainment void in Vail

Touring Vail’s newest entertainment venue Chasing Rabbits at Solaris Vail last week, I think I was doing exactly what the name of the place wants you to do: I was having irrelevant thoughts about past parties in the place and fully distracted by musical memories from another era.

Chasing Rabbits, with its many rooms, themes, drinks and dining experiences, gets going full-force Friday night with Vail favorite DJ Logic (see two-week schedule below) but it is not trying to be Garton’s (8150), the famed 90s music venue in Solaris predecessor Crossroads.

There could be big-name acts at Chasing Rabbits, but most likely on an invite-only basis. Whereas Garton’s saw artists such as Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews and Spearhead-era Michael Franti playing to big crowds on its bouncing dancefloor, these days Solaris Plaza will have to handle that scale of act (remember that Mackelmore show?).

Chasing Rabbits will be much more intimate, much more upscale, and likely, in the long run, equally as fun. It has an arcade, multiple movie screens, plenty of space for dancing to DJs and some live acts, and an overall artistry and techno vibe Vail has never really had before.

The death of Crossroads in 2007 also meant the demise of 8150, and Vail’s music scene has been somewhat scatteredsince Solaris rose in 2010. Solaris brought bowling, much nicer movie theaters, ice skating and the plaza space that’s hosted many memorable shows, but there’s been in indoor live music venue void that could not be filled by the Beaver Creek’s Vilar Center.

Chasing Rabbits will give Vail an in-town place to party that’s much larger than the awesome underground stage at Shakedown and much more diverse than the old 8150, with a rabbit’s warren of different rooms designed to excite the senses and distract from original intent.

Just as Vail in its infancy in the 60s was famously defined by apres ski parties that morphed into late-night revelry, jazz, rock and more at Casino Vail, my musical memories of first moving to Vail in the 90s will always revolve around Garton’s and 8150.

Nut now a new generation can start Chasing Rabbits, with DJ Logic kicking things off Friday:

Friday, December 23rd

DJ Logic

9pm-12am

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dj-logic-tickets-444632526857

New York-based DJ Logic heads to the Rabbit Hole to kick off Chasing Rabbits’ live entertainment. The new destination will host DJs every Friday and Sunday night.

Thursday, December 29

Jazz at Moon Rabbit – The Tina Marx Trio

8pm-11pm

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-at-moon-rabbit-the-tina-marx-trio-tickets-484539068397

Head to Moon Rabbit to enjoy an evening of jazz accompanied by cocktails in Vail’s one and only speakeasy. This event is free – all guests must be 21+.

Friday, December 30

DJ Chris Cauldron

9pm-1am

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lucky-friday-feat-chris-cauldron-tickets-473625906837

Join DJ Chris Cauldron in the Rabbit Hole for a night to remember. As a music supervisor to many of the world’s top nightlife and hospitality venues, DJ Chris Cauldron has crafted thousands of playlists spanning every genre you can think of. Chris holds residencies in NYC, Denver, Aspen and the Caribbean while also playing club and festival stages alongside acts like Bob Moses, Walker & Royce, Tara Brooks, Justin Jay, J. Worra and many more. This event is free – all guests must be 21+.

Saturday, December 31st

Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve

**SOLD OUT**

9pm-2am

TICKET LINK: https://t.nylas.com/t1/100/crwnxlx13dhsuc5mfnaw7phu5/2/e04a820f15fca8a9071086444d4286df8252d96400c36099471c803fa8ef2d53

Chasing Rabbits will host a Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve partycomplete with live entertainment, a champagne toast, and more. Guests are invited to dress in 1920s attire (or dress to impress) while they enjoy craft cocktails and entertainment from ETHNO of Thievery Corporation and Fort Knox Five, and prohibition inspired entertainment including burlesque dancers, magicians, tarot card readers, contortionists, and more. Tickets are available for $225 per person and includes entry to the party as well as passed appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. The event is sold out, but guests can register to be placed on a wait list.

Tuesday, January 3

Bingo in Rabbit Hole

6pm-8pm

The Rabbit Hole will host bingo every Tuesday night – more info coming soon!

Wednesday, January 4

Vail Comedy Show with Sean Patton

Doors 7pm, 8pm Showtime

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vail-comedy-show-at-chasing-rabbits-january-4-2023-sean-patton-tickets-469686945297?aff=cr1

Head to Chasing Rabbits for a Vail Comedy Show with special guest Sean Patton from Comedy Central, CONAN, Fallon, and more. Prices from $35-$100.

Sunday, January 8

DJ Lando

9pm-1am

TICKET LINK: https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/sunday-night-dj-sets-coming-soon/

Rabbit Hole will welcome their resident DJ, DJ Lando every Sunday. Additional details to come.