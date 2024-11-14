Stoke & Rye hosting four-course Bourbon Trail Dinner Nov. 19

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its Bourbon Trail Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 19:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Bourbon Trail Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 19th.
This special evening will feature a delicious four-course dinner highlighting dishes from the Stoke & Rye Fall menu, with each course paired with a Kentucky bourbon.
The menu for the evening includes:
The Stoke & Rye Bourbon Trail Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and is priced at $135 per person. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/whiskeydinner.
Stoke & Rye will be holding additional special Tuesday dinners on Dec. 17th, Jan. 14th, Feb. 14th and March 1.
Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.
For more information on all events happening this winter at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.