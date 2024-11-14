Stoke & Rye hosting four-course Bourbon Trail Dinner Nov. 19

Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its Bourbon Trail Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 19:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Bourbon Trail Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 19th.

This special evening will feature a delicious four-course dinner highlighting dishes from the Stoke & Rye Fall menu, with each course paired with a Kentucky bourbon.

The menu for the evening includes:

Lemon-marinated olives and almonds Beef Tartare with garlic aioli, capers, heirloom potato chips and grilled focaccia bread – paired with Bardstown Bourbon Beet Salad – with homemade orange ricotta, mint, arugula, frisée, pumpkin seed brittle, fennel and a roasted orange vinaigrette – paired with Yellowstone Select Bourbon Surf & Turf – porcini-crusted fillet and butter-poached Maine lobster tail served with potato au gratin and grilled lemon asparagus with chimichurri and veal foyot sauce – paired with Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon Pecan Pie featuring candied pecans with salted caramel ice cream and praline chantilly – paired with Bardstown “Discovery Series” Bourbon

The Stoke & Rye Bourbon Trail Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and is priced at $135 per person. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/whiskeydinner.

Stoke & Rye will be holding additional special Tuesday dinners on Dec. 17th, Jan. 14th, Feb. 14th and March 1.

Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

For more information on all events happening this winter at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.