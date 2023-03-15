Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront rolls out new Stranahan’s Après Ski Lounge

Whiskey barrel artist’s rendering courtesy of Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront.

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Tuesday issued the following press release on its new après ski experience starting Friday:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is very excited to be showcasing Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey by offering the new Stranahan’s Après Ski Lounge, an immersive dining & drinking experience in a private life-sized whiskey barrel.

Offered from Friday, March 17 – Sunday, April 2nd, the heated Stranahan’s whiskey barrels will be available daily for après ski from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on the Stoke & Rye patio.

Two Stranahan’s tasting experiences will be offered, each paired with a special menu created by the culinary team at Stoke & Rye.

Blue Peak Experience – $90 per person

Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail + Burrata Salad – arugula, truffle salt & heirloom cherry tomatoes

Stranahan’s Original + Smoked Oysters – with pine, lemon-bourbon aioli, trout caviar & chimichurri

Stranahan’s Sherry Cask + Beef Tartare – black garlic aioli, marble potato chips, green tapenade, cured quail egg yolk & grilled focaccia

Black Diamond Experience – $110 per person

Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail + Burrata salad – arugula, truffle salt & heirloom cherry tomatoes

Stranahan’s Original + Smoked Oysters – pine, lemon-bourbon aioli, trout caviar & chimichurri

Stranahan’s Sherry Cask + Beef Tartare – black garlic aioli, marble potato chip, green tapenade, cured quail egg yolk &grilled focaccia

Stranahan’s Diamond Peak + Bread Pudding – with whiskey sauce, berry & vanilla ice cream

Advanced reservations are required here for the Stranahan’s Après Ski Lounge at Stoke & Rye. There is a 4 guest maximum per Whiskey Barrel.

A portion of proceeds from The Stranahan’s Après Ski Lounge will benefit The Cycle Effect, a local non-profit dedicated to empowering young women through mountain biking to create brighter futures and build stronger communities.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.

Founded in 2004 by George Stranahan and Jess Graber, Stranahan’s was the first legal distillery in Colorado since Prohibition ended. Today, Stranahan’s makes the country’s leading American Single Malt whiskey and a fixture in Colorado’s booming distilling scene. For more information, please visit https://stranahans.com/.