Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront hosting Santa Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 17

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on Santa Brunch coming up on Sunday, Dec. 17:

Celebrate the magic of the season with a special Santa Brunch at Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Sunday, Dec. 17th

The menu for the brunch will feature an extensive array of holiday favorites, including an omelet station, prime rib, honey roasted ham and a decadent seafood display. Enjoy a waffle station with fresh berries & chocolate chips, smoked bacon, pork sausage and more. Finish it all off with a holiday dessert bar featuring Christmas cookies and assorted mini desserts.

Stoke & Rye’s Santa Brunch will take place from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17th.

Families can meet & visit with Kris Kringle from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a camera to snap pictures with Santa!

Santa Brunch is priced at $59 for adults and $19 for kids age 5-12. Advanced reservations are highly recommended here.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Stoke & Rye recently launched a new Happy Hour in the lounge offered daily from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. featuring small shared bites and drink specials.

For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.