Stockton Group of Compass adds Medrano

The Stockton Group (TSG) of Compass on Monday issued the following press release on Abel Medrano Jr. joining its Colorado Vail Valley team:

Abel Medrano Jr.

The Stockton Group (TSG) of Compass, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States[^1], today announced that Abel Medrano Jr. has joined the team in Colorado’s Vail Valley. Medrano brings trusted commercial and residential real estate expertise to the leading real estate team in the Vail Valley.

“Customer service is my top priority and I’m committed to listening to my clients’ needs, from top CEOs to custom home builders,” said Medrano. “The Stockton Group is backed not only by Tye Stockton’s leadership, but the cutting-edge Compass platform and exclusive client referrals network.”

Prior to joining TSG, Abel led a team of commercial and residential agents in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Portugal. Much of Abel’s background is in corporate real estate buying, selling, and leasing commercial properties, running syndications, and the development of build-to-suit opportunities for credit tenants. Because of the strong relationships that he built with his corporate clients, his business naturally evolved to selling residential properties to many of his past commercial clients and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Abel Medrano Jr. to The Stockton Group,” said Tye Stockton, Compass Vail Founding Partner. “Abel brings a strong tradition of exceptional area expertise and is a great example of an industry veteran turning to the Compass platform to scale their business.”

Established in November 2014, TSG has closed over $2.48B in sales. The team was most recently ranked the #1 Real Estate Team in the Vail Valley by 2022 sales volume. Global Real Estate Advisor Tye Stockton leads the team and was the #1 broker in Vail in terms of sales volume in 2022, his fifth consecutive year to achieve the ranking. TSG also represented the highest buyer side and seller side in Vail in 2022, as noted in the 2022 Compass Ultra-Luxury Report.