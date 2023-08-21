State Rep. Lukens seeks reelection in House District 26

The campaign for State Rep. Meghan Lukens, whose House District 26 includes Eagle County, issued the following press release on Monday announcing her candidacy for reelection in 2024:

Meghan Lukens announced today that she is running for re-election for the Colorado House of Representatives.

Lukens, a Steamboat Springs resident and current State Representative for House District 26, has announced her bid for re-election for the Colorado House of Representatives. House District 26 includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and most of Eagle County.

Lukens grew up in Steamboat Springs. Prior to her November 2022 election, Lukens was a social studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School.

During her time in the State House, Lukens has a proven track record of passing bipartisan legislation. When voting on bills, she prioritizes voices of constituents when deciding how to vote, and gets community input on bills prior to voting. When deciding to sponsor bills, she works with community stakeholders throughout the legislative process.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your State Representative for House District 26 — the area I grew up in and care so deeply about. I am proud of the work we have done, and I know there is more work to do, which is why I am announcing my re-election bid for the Colorado House of Representatives. The voters supported my election bid in 2022, and I hope that my hard work in the State Legislature will earn their support again in 2024.” (Soundbyte attached.)

“During my first legislative session, I am proud of the campaign promises that turned into results. I ran on the idea that we need more teachers in the state legislature, and while serving in the CO House of Representatives, I passed legislation to address our rural educator shortage and our underfunded education system in Northwest Colorado in order to prioritize student learning. Agriculture is essential to our culture and community in House District 26 – and I unabashedly supported agriculture at the State Capitol with bills to protect our ranchers from the negative effects of wolves. I sponsored bills to support public-private partnerships in order to address our affordable housing crisis. I was named the 2023 Mental Health Legislator of the Year from Mental Health Colorado due to the mental health bills I passed. I supported our diversifying economies in the energy transition. I protected a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body by voting yes on reproductive rights bills. Each and every bill I sponsored was a direct response to concerns I heard from constituents, and I look forward to continuing advocating for the hard-working people of House District 26 for another legislative term.”

House District 26 includes most of Eagle, Routt, Moffat, and Rio Blanco counties. The primary election will be held on June 25, 2024, and the general election will be held on November 5, 2024.

Learn more about Meghan Lukens at MeghanLukens.com.