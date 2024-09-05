Spa Anjali & Athletic Club at The Westin support EFEC, ECSD staff members this September

Pilates, Yoga and Movement Studio at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa (photo by Marc Piscotty).

Spa Anjali and The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on their support this month for the staff of the Eagle County School District and the Education Foundation of Eagle County:

AVON, Colo. (Sept. 4, 2024) – Spa Anjali and The Athletic Club at The Westin are excited to once again support the dedicated staff of the Eagle County School District this September with discounts on spa treatments and a community benefit class for the Education Foundation of Eagle County.

ALL ECSD workers can enjoy discounted services at Spa Anjali from Sept. 10th – 30th, including a 50-minute custom massage or facial for $99 or an 80-minute custom massage or facial for $149, with complimentary access to The Westin Riverfront’s pool and fitness facilities on the day of the spa service. Athletic Club day passes are available at a discounted rate $25 each. A valid school staff ID is required.

The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a Balancing Sound Bowl Flow Community Class on Tuesday, Sept. 10th at 5:30 p.m. that is FREE and open to all, with all attendees highly encouraged to make a donation to EFEC. Led by Vicki Balabous, this 75-minute Balancing Flow Yoga class will combine movement and breath to restore your inner equilibrium. This practice is enhanced with soothing sound bowls, guiding participants into deeper relaxation and mindfulness.

​​​ Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

All Athletic Club members are encouraged to donate to EFEC throughout the month, including at an Inversion Workshop on Sept. 18th.

EFEC is committed to supporting public education and the intellectual and emotional growth of students, specifically focusing on in-school enrichment, mental health support services, and efforts to retain top teacher talent. For more information, please visit www.efec.org.

​To book a spa treatment to register in advance for a class at the Athletic Club at The Westin, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.