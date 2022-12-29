Shiffrin pulls off Semmering hat trick by winning two GS races and a slalom

After winning giant slalom races in Semmering, Austria, Tuesday and Wednesday, Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards followed up with a slalom win on Thursday to give her an even 80 World Cup victories in her career.

Shiffrin is now just two wins from tying former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn’s record 82 career World Cup victories, and she’s well on her way to beating Vonn’s American record of four overall World Cup titles. Shiffrin now leads Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova 865 to 506 in the hunt for her fifth overall title.

Shiffrin

Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team:

Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan went big on the third day of racing in Austria, with the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team athletes going one-two for the first time in a slalom FIS World Cup since 1971.

Shiffrin made quite the impression in Semmering as she hat-tricked the weekend, clinching another first place for the third time in three days and adding another World Cup win to her list. Her win made history, making Shiffrin the third alpine skier to ever reach 80 World Cup wins, and brings a record 82 wins well within her sights.

“Well that was a pretty insane evening,” exclaimed Shiffrin. “As far as numbers go I don’t have words, but I knew that this was going to be the race that Paula and I were on the podium which makes it so special.”

Moltzan was third after first run by .79 seconds, and threw down a blazing second run to snag second place for her first slalom World Cup podium of her career. Moltzan never ventured out of the top 10 throughout the Semmering weekend, scoring ninth and 10th in the giant slalom, and finally stepped onto the slalom podium for the first time, and certainly not the last. Lena Duerr of Germany rounded out the podium in third.

“I honestly could not be more proud of myself and the team and to do this in front of my parents is amazing,” said Moltzan. “I am still finding the words but I am just really proud of myself right now.”

Katie Hensien was also in the mix, nabbing 29th first run to make the flip and bibbing up to finishing 21st.

“I really had that mindset of trust my skiing, proving I am be up there and believing in myself,” said Hensien.

The success didn’t slow down for the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team tech women and neither did the support. Ava Sunshine and Nina O’Brien did not make the flip for run two and Lila Lapanja did not finish, but all were seen at the bottom cheering on Shiffrin, Moltzan and Hensien. As the women finished their second run, thunderous cheers and big hugs were seen around the world, with Moltzan skiing straight into the arms of her teammates after she finished her second run, Shiffrin finishing her second run and immediately hugging a tear-streaked Moltzan, and Shiffrin and Moltzan spraying each other with champagne on the podium.

As 2022 comes to an end, the athletes, coaches and support staff have lots of success to look back on as they prepare and reset for what 2023 will bring.

RESULTS

Women’s slalom