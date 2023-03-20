Shiffrin heading home to Edwards, Vail following her record-extending 88th World Cup victory

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates with her overall World Cup crystal globe in Soldeu, Andorra (Getty Images – David Ramos).

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards, who will be back home in time for a community celebration of her career in Vail on April 2, finished out the 2022-23 World Cup season with her 88th career victory on Sunday, extending her own all-time record for the most wins in the history of the circuit.

Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team on Shiffrin’s Sunday GS win:

Mikaela Shiffrin of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team wrapped up the 2022-23 season in style, winning her 88th World Cup at the World Cup Finals giant slalom in Soldeu, Andorra. It was her 138th career podium and her 21st giant slalom win, breaking two women’s records. She also received her second career giant slalom crystal globe, marking her the most successful skier in the discipline, along with her fifth overall crystal globe, the biggest prize in ski racing.

Shiffrin skied to win, taking the first run handily by .62 seconds and put down a smart second run to secure the win by .06. It was her seventh giant slalom win of the season and her 21st career World Cup win—breaking Vreni Schneider’s record of 20 GS wins, which Shiffrin tied last week. The overall record is held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, who won 46 GS races throughout his time on the World Cup circuit.

“I was so nervous at the start,” laughed Shiffrin. “I think there isn’t a reason. You want to do well and it doesn’t matter about the records—you just want to do well.”

The win extended Shiffrin’s overall record for World Cup wins to 88 and officially gave her the giant slalom globe, which she had clinched in her record-tying 86th win last week. She also received the overall FIS crystal globe for the fifth time after the race with a personal best 2,206 World Cup points throughout the season, which beat her record from 2018-19, when she won a historic 17 races. Tina Maze of Slovenia holds the record for more points in a single season with 2,414 from 2012-13. Shiffrin now has 15 crystal globes from 13 seasons—five overall and 10 discipline titles—including three from this season: overall, GS and slalom. This is Shiffrin’s second overall globe in a row, and she is one of only four skiers to win the overall at least five times.

The result also increased Shiffrin’s resume to 138 World Cup podium finishes, breaking the record held by Lindsey Vonn.

Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund was second in her first career podium and Valerie Grenier of Canada was third. Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team skier Paula Moltzan finished 15th. Nina O’Brien did not finish her first run. Watch the replay of the race on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET today, March 19.

No Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team men competed in the men’s slalom on Sunday. Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland took the win with Lucas Braathen of Norway in second and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in third. Braathen’s second place secured him the slalom globe—a hard-fought title throughout the season. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the overall globe.

