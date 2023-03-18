Shiffrin to be honored in Vail on April 2 for setting the all-time World Cup victory record of 87

Vail Valley Foundation officials on Friday issued the following press release on “Mikaela87”, a free event on Sunday, April 2, in Vail to honor Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards in person for setting the World Cup ski-racing victory record with 87 career wins. On Saturday, Shiffrin finished third in the World Cup Finals slalom to tie former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn’s for the most career podiums (top three) at 137.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Local officials today announced that a “Mikaela87” celebration will be held in honor of Mikaela Shiffrin at Solaris Plaza in Vail, Colorado, on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. MST, to celebrate Shiffrin’s 87th Alpine Ski World Cup victory. The win put her atop all other skiers in FIS Ski World Cup history, cementing her place as the greatest of all time.

Entertainment, guest appearances, and other celebratory activities will bring the event to life and give the people of Shiffrin’s home valley, and others around the region and nation, the opportunity to show their appreciation and celebrate her remarkable achievements.

Shiffrin will be present at the event along with other dignitaries and luminaries. Shiffrin was born and raised near the Vail/Beaver Creek ski resorts, where she trained in her youth as a member of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. The world-renowned star maintains a home and residency in nearby Edwards, Colorado, and has deep ties to the community where she won Gold in slalom at the Vail/Beaver Creek 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships.

More details on the celebration will be announced soon.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this FREE event.

Shiffrin’s win placed her above Ingemar Stenmark as the most decorated Alpine Ski World Cup racer of all time. The win came on March 11, 2023, in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin’s first World Cup win also came in Are in 2012, and her 87th win came 12 years to the day after her first World Cup race, as a 15-year-old, at a Giant Slalom in Spinderuv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

The April 2 celebration will center around the inestimable value Shiffrin has brought to skiing and ski racing as one of its most beloved ambassadors. The themes of the celebration will honor the “GOAT” of ski racing and will focus around the number “87” as well as Shiffrin’s many other records and achievements.

The event is hosted by a local collaborative representing the greater Eagle River Valley community including: Town of Vail, Eagle County, Beaver Creek Resorts Company, Vail Mountain, the Towns of Gypsum, Eagle, Avon, Minturn, Eagle-Vail Metro District, and Edwards Metro District, CFC Collective, the Vail Valley Foundation, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.