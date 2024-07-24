Salt Lake City officially selected to host 2034 Winter Olympics

A view of downtown Salt Lake City at night during the Salt Lake Winter Olympics on February 23, 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Brian Bahr)

U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Wednesday issued the following press release on Salt Lake City, Utah, being selected to host the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games:

Salt Lake City, Utah has been selected to host the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, a decision made during the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Paris, France, on July 24, 2024. The historic decision marks the fifth time the Winter Olympic Games have been held in the USA and 32 years since Utah last hosted the world.

The anticipation for the 2034 Games is already building, with the Olympics tentatively scheduled from February 10-26 and the Paralympics from March 10-19, 2034. This nomination places Utah in a unique position, continuing America’s proud legacy of hosting the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, with previous events in Lake Placid (1932, 1980), Olympic Valley (1960), and Salt Lake City (2002).

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has a strong history with the Games. More than 40% of Team USA is made up of U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes and U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes traditionally win more than 60% of medals earned at the Games. The Utah Olympics are particularly exciting, as U.S. Ski & Snowboard is headquartered in Park City, Utah at the USANA Center of Excellence powered by iFit.

The 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are scheduled to use 13 existing venues from the 2002 Games alongside a single temporary venue. The venues will span the state, with skiing and snowboarding events expected to be hosted at Deer Valley Resort, Solider Hollow Nordic Center, Park City Mountain, Snowbasin Resort, the Utah Olympic Park, and a temporary structure for freeski and snowboard big air in downtown Salt Lake City.

“We are thrilled to have Salt Lake City, Utah formally selected to host another Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, who was at the bid announcement in Paris. “We know that the Games helps to inspire the world and the next generation of athletes, and we are looking forward to being strong supporters and ambassadors of the Games in our home of Utah.”

“I’m so excited and honored to be part of the team officially bringing the Olympics back to Salt Lake City!” said Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, who was part of the presentation in Paris and is Chair of Athlete Experience for the Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 bid committee. “This feels like a full circle moment for me, remembering the magic of my first Olympics here in 2002. As Chair of Athlete Experience for Salt Lake City-Utah 2034, my focus is on creating an unparalleled experience not just for the athletes, but for the families who support them every step of the way. Salt Lake City is such a special place, and I’m excited to share it with the world again.”