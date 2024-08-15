Roundup River Ranch raises $1.5 million for life-changing children’s programs

Roundup River Ranch recently issued the following press release on the local nonprofit’s critical fundraising efforts:

GYPSUM, COLO. (Aug. 15, 2024) – Roundup River Ranch, a nonprofit dedicated to providing children with life-altering diagnoses with free, medically-supported camp programs, announced that its annual fundraising weekend, comprised of The Bullseye Roundup on Thursday, Aug. 8, and A Grateful Harvest on Saturday, Aug. 10, raised an impressive $1.5 million. The funds raised translate to 25% of the organization’s necessary funds to support onsite camp programs and extensive outreach programs and to maintain its beautiful campsite, including buildings and activities supporting campers and families.

“The overwhelming generosity shown during A Grateful Weekend will allow us to continue providing our impactful programs and reach even more children with life-altering diagnoses,” said Sarah Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “Every dollar raised helps us uphold our commitment to providing joy, connection and healing through our camp programs.”

The Bullseye Roundup kicked off the weekend, welcoming guests with cocktails, delightful food stations and the exquisite atmosphere of Casteel Creek. Highlights of the evening included a fun archery competition assisted by 2020 Paralympic Archery Gold Medalist Kevin Mather, complimentary archery lanes, live music, whiskey tastings, a custom hat bar by Antlers and Rosé and line dancing. As a proud member of SeriousFun Children’s Network (SeriousFun), Roundup River Ranch was thrilled to welcome Clea Newman, SeriousFun ambassador and daughter of SeriousFun founder Paul Newman, to welcome guests and share the impact of why her father started camps for children with serious illnesses.

The weekend came to a close with the nonprofit’s popular A Grateful Harvest, held at the Roundup River Ranch campsite. To celebrate the conclusion of the Summer Camp season and bring the joy of camp to this event, guests gathered inside Trent’s Cookhouse for delectable wines and a four-course dinner from renowned local chefs. Among them were Paul Anders of Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard; Brian Ackerman of Splendido; Chris Schmidt of Craftsman, il Mago and Bird Craft; and Tony Mazza of Minturn Saloon, Village Bagel and Chef on the Fly. The evening included heartfelt camper stories, a live auction and a “camper call” paddle raise, all of which highlighted the powerful impact of camp.



Camper Tatum shared during her speech, “Every kid with a health journey needs an opportunity to attend Roundup River Ranch. Every kid needs to feel the way Roundup has made me feel. To be surrounded by friends of all ages. It is more powerful than any treatment or medication available. The people working here are special. The kids here are special. The people supporting this camp are special. Words can’t possibly describe how grateful I am that this camp has changed my life. We all know it’s so much more than that. Roundup River Ranch changed my life when I needed a new way to keep on living.”

The Bullseye Roundup was made possible through the generous contributions of sponsors, including presenting sponsors, The Borgen Family Foundation, Lisa Watson and Mike Krupka and Casteel Creek. Additional sponsors include Arrigoni Woods, Balance Point Construction, Alpine Bank, Susan (Suzi) Ballard, Ashley and Chad Daugherty, First Western Trust, KRM Consultants, Inc., Vail Health, RA Nelson, AWI Custom Construction, Alpine Skin Rejuvenation, FirstBank, Peak 1 Express and Vail Daily.

A Grateful Harvest was made possible through the generous contributions of sponsors, including Donna and Pat Martin, Suzanne and Bernie Scharf, Kathy Cole and Carole Watters, Debbie and Jim Schultz, Cathie Bennett and Fred Frailey, Eileen Clune and Donna Lang, Rebeca and Daniel Hanrahan, Kathie and Bob Shafer, Laurie and Gibson Smith, Jennifer and Rick Geisman, Alpine Bank, First Western Trust, Peak 1 Express and Vail Daily.



Their unwavering support enables Roundup River Ranch to continue providing invaluable camp experiences.

To learn more about Roundup River Ranch, please visit RoundupRiverRanch.org.