Red Cross Western Colorado, other agencies offering shelter training at Eagle Library

The Red Cross and other relief agencies are offering shelter training at the end of August at the Eagle Library. Here’s a press release from American Red Cross Western Colorado:

We have all heard and been horrified by the fires in Maui and the destruction in Lahiana.

It could happen anywhere. And resort areas are not immune. If you have watched the news and seen that there are 100s of local residents there who need shelter and supplies to survive the aftermath of the disaster then you know how important it is to have volunteers to provide these services;

Please consider training with the American Red Cross in Eagle County.

Your American Red Cross of Western Colorado is teaming up with the Western Mountain Regional COAD to offer the community TWO Shelter Fundamentals Trainings – the first will be August 29th in Eagle and then again the following day, the 30th in Carbondale. These trainings will take place from 10am – 3pm and lunch will be provided. We are hoping to get some support from the community by passing the word about this opportunity with the hopes that we can build up our volunteer teams in these areas. Please feel free to forward this email to your respective networks in Western Colorado.

Our Disaster Response Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly house fires and natural disasters, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing. We bring comfort and care to those families impacted. Once we’ve insured they have the shelter, food and clothing they need, we also offer Disaster Health and Disaster Mental Health Services, while providing additional recovery resources.

Training Details:

Shelter Fundamentals Training

Option 1 – August 29 th – 10am-3pm – Eagle

– 10am-3pm – Eagle Location: Eagle Public Library – Community Room

Option 2 – August 30 th – 10am – 3pm – Carbondale

– 10am – 3pm – Carbondale Location: Third Street Center – 520 S 3 rd St. – Calaway Room

St. – Calaway Room Dress: Casual and Comfortable

RSVP to Joshua.Stewart@Redcross.org (important for space and lunch requirements).

Please consider donating, and go to the American Red Cross Western Colorado website for more information.