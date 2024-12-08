Radamus 7th at Stifel Birds of Prey Giant Slalom in Beaver Creek

River Radamus skis to seventh place in the Stifel Birds of Prey. (U.S. Ski & Snowboard)



The U.S. Ski Team on Sunday issued the following press release on River Radamus of Edwards finishing seventh in the Stifel Birds of Prey giant slalom at Beaver Creek:

On the final day of men’s racing in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete River Radamus snagged his second top 10 of the weekend with a seventh in the Stifel Birds of Prey giant slalom.

“First run I felt really good about my skiing and that’s a really good indication I was playing it too safe,” said Radamus. “Second run I knew I had to throttle down, made a couple more mistakes but I know I pushed harder.”

The conditions could not be more perfect on Sunday as the weekend turned to tech for the first Stifel Birds of Prey giant slalom since 2019. The sun was shining bright overhead, and the surface on the giant slalom course was unmatched. The international crowd packed the stands awaiting the event to unfold.

On the first run the sun was in and out as the course, proving to be a challenge for the allotment of racers. Running at 1 minute and 20 seconds, it was a long course and racers fatigued as they crossed the finish line. Radamus skied a strong race, but did not push enough to find the top 10 first run, finishing 14th. Global Racing and U.S. skier Patrick Kenney ran bib 42 and skied a near-perfect run to shoot himself up to the 21st position.

“I mean the snow does not get better than what he had today,” said Radamus. “The course conditions have been phenomenal so that means everyone is taking it to the next level.”

On the second run, Radamus had a plan and was ready to execute. While he was holding back a touch at the top of the run, he let it rip near the bottom, claiming the top position for a few racers. He was greeted by a roar of American fans, as he sat in the leaderboard chair. Radamus ultimately ended up seventh, jumping up seven spots from his first run.

“It was great to sit in the leader’s chair for a little bit and give the home crowd something to root for,” said Radamus.

Thomas Tumler of Switzerland claimed his first World Cup win with Brazil’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in second place – his first podium since his return to the sport. Third place was Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec.

Kenney unfortunately did not finish the second run. Isaiah Nelson skied solidly but did not find the top 30. Tommy Ford, Bridger Gile and Ryder Sarchett did not finish but are all ok.

Sunday’s giant slalom marked the end of the busy weekend for the Stifel Birds of Prey. The men’s tech and speed teams all head back to Europe as they prepare for the remainder of the alpine season. The speed team will head to Val Gardena, Italy, while the tech team will head to Val d’Isere, France.

The Stifel Birds of Prey venue will now prepare for the women in just a few days as they ski the famed downhill course for the first time ever.

