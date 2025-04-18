Public invited to estate and succession planning workshop on April 22

The CSU Extension, the Eagle Valley Land Trust and the Eagle County Conservation District recently issued the following press release on an in-depth estate and succession planning workshop on Tuesday, April 22:

Join CSU Extension, the Eagle Valley Land Trust, and the Eagle County Conservation District on Tuesday, April 22, for an in-depth estate and succession planning workshop.



When: Tuesday, April 22 from 4-8 pm

Where: Eagle Valley Land Trust Conservation Center, 33601 HWY 6, Edwards, CO 81632

Register: https://bit.ly/Lasting-Legacy-Class



“Everyone should determine what and to whom they want to pass on the legacies of their lives and then communicate those wishes with family members,” said Jeff Tranel, CSU Agricultural and Business Management Economist and author of “Leaving a Lasting Legacy.” He added, “The difficult part of succession and estate planning is talking with family members. It is much easier to visit with a qualified accountant and attorney to apply the available tools.”



Topics to be covered:

Where are you? Assessing one’s current circumstances.

Where do you want to go? Setting goals and wishes for the future of the family and the business.

How can you best get there? Strategies for getting from where you are to where you want to go. Selected issues and topics important to the process. Selecting and mentoring successors.

Family communications. Methods for talking with family members.

Available resources.

A survey of Americans found that parents and adult children were uncomfortable discussing the one-dimensional topic of leaving an “inheritance.” For many people, inheritance or estate planning are intimidating or daunting terms. Alternatively, they enthusiastically embraced the idea of leaving a “legacy.” People believe a legacy captures all facets of an individual’s life, including family traditions, history, stories, values, and wishes. According to the study, a complete legacy is built on four pillars: values and life lessons, personal possessions of emotional value, instructions and wishes to be fulfilled, and financial assets/real estate.