New festivities added to 2023 Xfinity Birds of Prey lineup in Beaver Creek

The Vail Valley Foundation, organizers of the annual Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek, recently issued the following press release on the enhanced schedule of festivities starting Thursday, Nov. 30, and running through the final day of racing on Sunday, Dec. 3:

Ski racing? Yes!

Festivities? Yes!

Ski films, athlete signings, beer tastings and more? Yes, yes, and yes!

If it sounds like a great weekend to kick off the winter season, that’s because it is.

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek will bring concerts, ski films, beer tastings, athlete signings, live music, and a lot more to Beaver Creek when the World Cup ski racing tour comes to town Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

“Beaver Creek Village is the perfect place to host the celebrations surrounding the races, and to welcome winter to the Rockies,” said Event Director Sarah Franke, of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which has hosted the Birds of Prey ski races since 1997. “We have a fantastic calendar of events planned in Beaver Creek Village and at Red Tail Stadium this year thanks to strong support from our partners at the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, Vail Resorts, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the U.S. Forest Service, the International Ski Federation, Xfinity, and CELSIUS energy.”

Learn more about what’s on tap on the below calendar of events. Product giveaways (including a GoPro camera and signed memorabilia), and more events are in the works, so keep up with what’s new at bcworldcup.com or on Instagram or Facebook.

VIP tickets are still available for purchase at bcworldcup.com.

Racing begins with training runs Nov. 28-30, followed by downhill races on Friday and Saturday and a super G on Sunday. All races start at 10:45 a.m.

2023 Xfinity Birds of Prey festivities

Nov. 30

What: Warren Miller’s ALL TIME

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: G/A $25; Day of Show $27

Dec. 1

What: Live Race Watch Party

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 10:45 a.m. to race finish

Cost: FREE

What: DJ Pippen

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: ~11:30a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: DJ Trizz

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: 2-3:40 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: KORBEL Champagne Toast

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 3 p.m.

Cost: FREE (Must be 21+ to participate)

What: Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 3-4 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Get face-to-face – and grab an autograph – from current U.S. Men’s Ski Team members like River Radamus, Bryce Bennett, and Jared Goldberg!

What: Ted Ligety Signing

Where: KJUS

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Say hello and get a signature from one of America’s most decorated ski racers, Ted Ligety, who won six Giant Slaloms on the Birds of Prey course and five overall Giant Slalom titles during his historic career.

What: Teton Gravity Research Legend Has It

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Cost: G/A adult $25; Child $15

What: Yoke Lore

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: 4-5:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Part of the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour

What: Public Bib Draw

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: See the top racers up-close as they draw their bibs for the following day’s race with a special Beaver Creek twist. Be there early to win signed memorabilia, a GoPro camera, and more! Giveaways begin at 5:45 p.m.

What: Beaver Creek Fireworks

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Dec. 2

What: Get Down at the Downhill with DJ Trizz and Free Bloodies

Where: Red Tail Stadium

When: 9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

More: Stop in the Village before loading the busses to get your wristband and free bloody mary ticket before heading up the hill (must be 21+ to receive a ticket). If Red Tail Stadium gets too busy, please remember there will be a Watch Party over the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

What: Live Race Watch Party

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 10:45 a.m. to race finish

Cost: FREE

What: DJ Pippen

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: ~11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Blue River Grass concert

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: 2-3:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: River Radamus signing

Where: CELSIUS Booth in Beaver Creek Village

When: 2-3 p.m.

Cost: FREE

More: Come get a signature from hometown hero (of Edwards, Colorado!) and Stifel U.S. Ski Team racer River Radamus!

What: Beers of Prey

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $35 (ticket prices increasing soon, get your tickets today[SF1] )

What: Zach Deputy

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: 4:15 – 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE

What: Grateful Shred

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: G/A $39.50

Dec. 3

What: Live Race Watch Party

Where: Beaver Creek Village

When: 10:45 a.m. to race finish

Cost: FREE

What: Clay Street Unit

Where: Beaver Creek Village Stranahan’s Whiskey Music Stage

When: Post-race to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

All events subject to change. Keep up with social media and website for detailed information on product giveaways and more! Learn more about the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup each year, at vvf.org.