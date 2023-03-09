NBC/Peacock to air Shiffrin’s pursuit of history

Mikaela Shiffrin continues the chase to 86 World Cup wins (U.S. Ski & Snowboard / Mike Dawson).

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team on Thursday issued the following press release on NBC live-streaming Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of history as she closes in on the all-time World Cup victory record:

The NBC family and InFront’s skiandsnowboard.live will air the last two World Cup women’s race series in the 2022-23 season. Edwards-based racer Mikaela Shiffrin of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team is one win away from tying the record for the most World Cup wins in history alongside longtime record holder, Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark.

Stenmark holds the record at 86 wins, which he set in 1989.

As Shiffrin nears this record, Peacock will live stream the final Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cups in Are, Sweden and World Cup Finals women’s races in Soldeu, Andorra, in addition to InFront’s skiandsnowboard.live, with additional delayed coverage on CNBC.

The World Cups will be available for live viewing with a paid Peacock Premium subscription. CNBC will also feature Are, Sweden and Soldeu, Andorra World Cup coverage on a delayed schedule, presented by Stifel.

The women’s World Cup races will also be available on skiandsnowboard.live for both live and on-demand coverage. Peacock will not have races on-demand. The races will be commentated by both Steve Porino and Steve Schlanger, both on the NBC family and skiandsnowboard.live.

HOW TO WATCH

All times in ET

Are, Sweden

March 10

4:00 a.m. – Women’s giant slalom, first run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:00 a.m. – Women’s giant slalom, second run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

March 11

4:30 a.m. – Women’s slalom, first run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:30 a.m. – Women’s slalom, second run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

March 12

3:00 p.m. – Women’s giant slalom and slalom – CNBC*

World Cup Finals – Soldeu, Andorra

March 15

5:30 a.m. – Women’s downhill – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

March 16

4:00 a.m. – Women’s super-G – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

March 18

4:30 a.m. – Women’s slalom, first run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:30 a.m. – Women’s slalom, second run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

3:00 p.m. – Women’s slalom – CNBC*

March 19

3:00 a.m. – Women’s giant slalom, first run run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

6:00 a.m. – Women’s giant slalom, second run – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

3:00 p.m. – Women’s giant slalom – CNBC*

*delayed showing