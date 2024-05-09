Multi Grammy award-winning reggae icon Shaggy to perform in Beaver Creek

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on Shaggy playing the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek in July:

Beaver Creek, Colo., May 8, 2024 – Headlining concerts continue to be added to the summer lineup at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek (VPAC). The VPAC is thrilled to confirm it will present one of the most influential reggae artists of the last three decades, Shaggy, this July. Tickets are available now at vilarpac.org.

With timeless smash hits including “Angel,” “Boombastic,” “It Wasn’t Me” and “In The Summertime” this is one show concert goers don’t want to miss this summer in the Rocky Mountains as Shaggy takes the VPAC stage for the first time!

Born Orville Richard Burrell and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Shaggy got his start as an MC in New York City’s burgeoning dancehall scene soon after moving to Brooklyn in his teens. Not long after serving four years in the U.S. Marines (including two tours of duty in the Middle East as part of Operation Desert Storm), he inked his first record deal and quickly scored a global crossover smash with “Oh Carolina.”

As the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, Shaggy, has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the top 40). He has received 2 Grammy Awards and is among the top 3 streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.

Not only a pioneering reggae/dancehall icon, multi-award-winning songwriter and hitmaker, Shaggy, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has long used his platform to strengthen his community and homeland. In 2009, he established the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation and organized the first of many, Shaggy & Friends benefit concerts, which to date have raised millions for the Bustamante Children’s Hospital.

“I always try to bring the fun when I’m performing, and keep everything very lighthearted and joyous,” says Shaggy. “I think my purpose and my job is to bring joy to as many people as I can, and I want that to resonate within all of the music that I create.”

Shaggy will join a jampacked summer lineup including Burning Spear (June 5), Tanya Tucker (July 5), Blackberry Smoke (July 10 & 11), George Thorogood (August 28) and many more. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.