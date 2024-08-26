Might Marmot Kids Trail Races kick off on Sept. 6

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming 3rd Annual Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races:

Youth runners, get ready! The 3rd Annual Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races kick off on Friday, September 6 at Maloit Park in Minturn. This is the first event in the 2024 three-race series! Children aged 4 to 10 are welcome to take part (parents may run with their child for free). The races start at 4 p.m., and participants can choose between a one-mile or two-mile course.

RACE SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 6 – Maloit Park, Minturn | Register

Friday, Sept. 20 – Miller Ranch Open Space, Edwards | Register

Friday, Oct. 4 – NEW! Beaver Creek | Register

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races. The cost is $15 pre-registered and $20 day-of.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

AWARDS

Races will be timed and the top three racers in each age group (boys and girls 4 (one mile only), 5-6, 7-8, 9-10) will be recognized. After each race, there will be an award ceremony and a raffle filled with fun prizes. Participants can also enjoy food and refreshments.

SPONSORS

We are looking for new sponsors for the Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races! if you want to help us make these great events possible, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Thank you to our sponsors Howard Head Sports Medicine, Beaver Creek Resort Co., The Steadman Clinic, Mountain Valley Kids Dental, First Bank, Sundae and the Town of Minturn.