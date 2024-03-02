Major winter storm sets sights on Vail, Beaver Creek through Monday morning

March apparently will be coming in like a lion in the Vail area this weekend, with more than a foot and half of new snow in the forecast at both Vail and Beaver Creek.

“Saturday will be dry, and then from Saturday night through Sunday night, a cold front will stall somewhere over the northern and/or central mountains and this will be the focus for multiple waves of intense snow,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Saturday morning.

“Most central and northern mountains will see 10-20 inches of snow and a few lucky spots could get into the 20-30+ range. The best powder should be on Sunday and also on Monday morning,” added Gratz, whose site is predicting 21 inches of new snow at Beaver Creek and 18 new at Vail.

A storm that dropped a foot of new snow earlier in the week at Beaver Creek brought the resort to more than 200 inches on the year (203 to be precise), a number Vail hit a week or so earlier (currently 215).

The National Weather Service issued the following all-caps, bold winter storm warning on Friday:

GRAND AND BATTLEMENT MESAS-GORE AND ELK MOUNTAINS/CENTRAL MOUNTAIN VALLEYS-WEST ELK AND SAWATCH MOUNTAINS-INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ASPEN, VAIL, SNOWMASS, CRESTED BUTTE, TAYLOR PARK, AND MARBLE, 239 PM MST FRI MAR 1 2024

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MST MONDAY…

* WHAT…HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 24 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 75 MPH.

* WHERE…GRAND AND BATTLEMENT MESAS, GORE AND ELK MOUNTAINS/CENTRAL MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND WEST ELK AND SAWATCH MOUNTAINS.

* WHEN…FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MST MONDAY.

* IMPACTS…TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. VERY STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE. A DETAILED MAP OF THE SNOWFALL CAN BE FOUND AT: WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GJT/WINTER.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1

And the Colorado Department of Transportation issued these tips for what promises to be nasty driving weather, especially along the Interstate 70 corridor:

A spring mix of sunshine on Saturday, March 2, and snow on Sunday, March 3 will cause increased traffic as folks head up to the high country to take advantage of both a bluebird day as well as fresh snow. Motorists should be prepared for traffic delays and metering at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels and adjust departure times accordingly. Heavy mountain snow and strong winds are expected to produce difficult travel in the mountains Saturday evening through Monday morning. Snowfall amounts of 8 to 15 inches are possible along with significant blowing snow.

Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions through the mountains and should ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter weather conditions, including making sure their tires will pass Traction Law requirements. Visibility may be greatly reduced due to blowing snow. Travelers are strongly encouraged to drive for the conditions including reducing speed and allowing for ample space between their car and the one ahead of them.

Those headed up to the high country should consider taking one of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s bus services. CDOT’s Snowstang can transport weekend goers to Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area and Steamboat Springs. CDOT’s Pegasus shuttle service can take folks from Denver’s Union Station to Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. Bustang can also take travelers from Denver to Grand Junction and from Denver to Crested Butte with various stops along the way.

With winter weather in the forecast, motorists should be sure to download the free COtrip Planner app to get the latest updates on road conditions and closures. Motorists should be prepared for the chance of closures and pack extra blankets, clothing, food, water and entertainment. CDOT maintenance crews will be out ahead of the storm to prep various highways that are predicted to be impacted by winter weather. Crews will be working diligently to clear the roadways of snow and ice until the roads are clear. Motorists are urged to have patience around our plow operators and never pass plows on the right.

Winter Travel Tips for Motorists

Avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the storm. Many areas of the state will experience pavement impacts and blowing snow due to strong winds.

Work from home if you can.

If you plan to travel, know before you go by checking out the latest weather conditions and visiting COtrip.org for road conditions (see info sources below).

Make sure your vehicle is winter ready with the appropriate tires for the weather and have a snow emergency kit.

Once you are out on the road, take it slow, no sudden stops and leave plenty of following distance.

Give plows space! Stay back three to four car lengths from snow plows.

Safety Closures

A safety closure is a precaution taken during inclement weather to reduce the probability of traffic incidents, increased congestion or other safety-related factors. During a safety closure, traffic may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit. Safety closures help decrease delay times, and, above all, keep travelers safe.

Chain & Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

COtrip.org & COtrip Planner App

If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts.

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: