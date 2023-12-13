Local law enforcement officers fundraise for Special Olympics at Lancelot in Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a Special Olympics fundraiser with local law enforcement at Lancelot Restaurant in Vail:

On Saturday, Dec. 16 law enforcement officers from the Town of Vail and other Eagle County agencies will be serving dinner at Lancelot Restaurant at 201 E. Gore Creek Dr. in Vail Village as part of a national fundraising effort called “Tip-A-Cop.” Officers will help serve the restaurant’s patrons from 5 to 9 p.m. and solicit voluntary donations to support programs sponsored by the Colorado Special Olympics.

“Tip-A-Cop is a great opportunity for the police to work with the community to raise money for the Special Olympics,” said Vail Police Chief Ryan Kenney. “A big thanks to Lancelot for hosting the event.”

Law Enforcement is the Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraising organization. The Law Enforcement Torch Run and Tip-A-Cop are two of the four signature events law enforcement stages annually to raise funds and awareness for the 25,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

For more information on either program, contact Officer Greg Schwartz with the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2209 or gschwartz@vail.gov.

