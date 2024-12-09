How an Eagle County lawsuit over oil trains wound up at the U.S. Supreme Court

A Union Pacific oil train in Grand Junction in 2023, with the Grand Mesa in the background (David O. Williams).

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in a case that could determine the fate of a Utah oil train project opposed by Colorado communities — and possibly reshape a key federal environmental law in the process.

It’s been more than five years since the Uinta Basin Railway was first formally proposed to federal transportation regulators. The 88-mile short-line railroad would connect Utah’s largest oil field to the national rail network, allowing drillers there to dramatically ramp up production and ship it in tanker cars to Gulf Coast refineries on a route that runs directly through some of Colorado’s most environmentally fragile and densely populated places.

The multibillion-dollar proposal could be an economic boon for the isolated Uinta Basin, and it’s backed by a public-private partnership between industry and seven Utah county governments. But environmental groups and Colorado’s Eagle County have sued to overturn the project’s approval, arguing that regulators failed to properly analyze “downline impacts” from the railway’s construction, including the added risks of accidents, spills, wildfire ignitions and more.

At an estimated capacity of up to 350,000 barrels of oil per day, the Uinta Basin Railway would rank among the largest sustained efforts to transport oil by rail ever undertaken in the U.S., singlehandedly more than doubling the 2022 nationwide total. Traffic from the new rail line alone would represent a tenfold increase in hazmat rail shipments through central Colorado.

Environmental groups have also cited concerns about the railway’s downstream impacts on communities living near refineries on the Gulf Coast, as well as a worsening ozone pollution problem in the Uinta Basin itself as producers there increase production.

Attorneys for the railway’s backers, dismissing concerns about what they call “remote contingencies” and “uncertain and far-downstream ramifications,” have asked the Supreme Court to impose drastic limits on the agency reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act. Meanwhile, the federal government has staked out a middle ground before the court, asking justices to issue a narrow ruling and remand the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

Arguments in the case, Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

‘You need transportation’

Oil companies and public officials have spent decades studying ways to solve the problem of exporting the Uinta Basin’s “waxy” crude oil, so called because it contains a high degree of paraffin, or wax, and congeals into a solid at room temperature. Conventional pipelines aren’t an option, and the waxy crude must be heated to be loaded in and out of tanker trucks. That’s how limited volumes of Uinta Basin oil have been shipped out of the region to date, a practice that has caused spills and safety concerns of its own.

“There’s only those two-lane highways. How do you get bulk commodities out? You can’t do it very effectively, you can’t do it very safely,” Keith Heaton, the Seven County Infrastructure Coalision’s executive director, explained at a June 2023 public meeting. “Not to criticize the way it’s been done, but you need transportation.”

In 2019, the SCIC settled on a new solution: a railway that would connect the basin to existing rail lines, allowing its waxy crude to be shipped to refineries out of state. The SCIC’s effort, in partnership with private equity firm Drexel Hamilton and the short-line railroad company Rio Grande Pacific, revived a state-led railway plan that was dropped in 2014 over concerns about high costs.

Rail industry observers say the completion of a new 88-mile right-of-way in eastern Utah would be the country’s biggest rail project in a half century. The federal Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroad construction, voted 4-1 to give the green light to the project in December 2021.

The STB’s decision came after the preparation of a 3,600-page environmental impact statement, which analyzed the project’s likely effects on rail operations, water and biological resources, air quality impacts and more.

As part of the review, regulators with the STB’s Office of Environmental Analysis studied a 350-mile stretch of existing railroad between Price, Utah, and Denver. But despite estimating that the oil-train traffic from the Uinta Basin would result in one additional rail accident every 13 months, and a major spill roughly once every five years, regulators wrote that the agency “does not expect that downline impacts would be significant.”

Colorado opposition

Colorado’s Eagle County and five environmental groups vehemently disagreed with that conclusion in separate lawsuits filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in February 2022. The lawsuits were consolidated into a single case shortly after they were filed.

“Despite identifying the dramatic changes in rail traffic on the (existing rail line), the board failed to evaluate their many potential effects,” attorneys for Eagle County argued. “That error resulted in an uninformed, arbitrary agency decision and prevented the public from being fully informed about the railway’s effects on the environment and communities along the (line).”

Several of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette, have joined the chorus of voices opposing the project, and at least a dozen other Colorado communities have supported Eagle County’s litigation through court briefs.

“The release of highly flammable crude oil could ruin this unique region for decades,” a group of 10 local governments wrote in a 2022 brief. “The board neither analyzed the profound economic harm these accidents will induce, nor considered (or adopted) any mitigation measures to lessen these calamitous impacts in the (Interstate 70) corridor.”

In August 2023, a panel of three D.C. Circuit judges sided with Eagle County, ruling that the STB “failed to weigh the project’s uncertain financial viability and the full potential for environmental harm against the transportation benefits it identified.”

The appellate court’s decision found that the STB’s approval contained “numerous” and “significant” violations of NEPA, including in regards to downline rail system risks, potential impacts on endangered species and the effects of increased oil refining on the Gulf Coast. The ruling remanded the railway’s application for approval back to the STB “for further proceedings in accordance with this opinion.”

Supreme Court appeal

But in March, the railway’s backers instead petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case, and justices granted their petition in June.

The railway’s backers argue that federal agencies conducting NEPA reviews must be limited to considering “proximate effects of the action over which the agency has regulatory authority.”

“There is simply no role under NEPA’s text and this Court’s precedents for stymying development projects based on environmental effects that are so wildly remote in geography and time,” attorneys for the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition wrote in an Aug. 28 brief.

A long list of conservative advocacy organizations and fossil fuel industry groups have filed amicus briefs in support of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s argument. Experts and advocacy groups say the court’s imposition of such limits on NEPA reviews would “dramatically remake” a law that has been a bedrock of federal environmental policymaking since its passage in 1970.

President Joe Biden’s administration has asked the court to refrain from such a sweeping reinterpretation of NEPA, and instead issue a narrow ruling that returns the case to the D.C. Circuit. The government argues that the STB’s approval of the railway was based on a “reasonable, context-specific determination that it did not need to provide additional analysis of the upstream and downstream effects of oil and gas development” in its review.

“At the same time, petitioners go too far,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a Nov. 18 brief. “The court of appeals erred in vacating (a) portion of the Board’s decision. This Court should so hold and remand to the court of appeals.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a dozen Colorado local governments and a group of high-ranking congressional Democrats are among the parties who have supported Eagle County’s case in briefs before the Supreme Court.

“The (STB’s) failure to adequately analyze these indisputably foreseeable impacts is a run-of-the-mill violation of NEPA,” the local governments’ brief states.

The railway’s backers have asked the Supreme Court to affirm that the project’s environmental impact statement was “sufficient,” which could fast-track the project’s re-approval by the STB. But depending on its scope, the Supreme Court’s eventual ruling could set the stage for further regulatory or judicial proceedings.

“Worst case scenario is we can always go back and re-do the environmental impact statement,” Heaton said earlier this year.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and X.