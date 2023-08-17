Grand Junction lawyer seeks nomination to take on Boebert in Republican primary

Republican Jeff Hurd is running in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District (Courtesy Jeff Hurd for Colorado).

A Grand Junction lawyer is running to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert next year in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Jeff Hurd announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination. As of midday Wednesday, the Federal Elections Commission did not show filed campaign paperwork for Hurd.

“Colorado’s Third Congressional District needs a representative in Washington, DC, who is committed to consensus-building and has a proven track record of being part of the solution, not creating more problems. I’m ready to provide serious leadership for rural Colorado,” Hurd said in a statement.

The district encompasses Pueblo, the San Luis Valley and much of the Western Slope, including part of Eagle County. The race in 2024 is expected to get national attention as the GOP looks to hold onto its majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2022, Boebert barely won reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, who is running again and has put up impressive fundraising numbers.

Hurd works as a commercial and regulatory attorney at the Grand Junction office of Ireland Stapleton Pryor and Pascoe and is the former board chairman of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. He grew up in Grand Junction and went to school at the University of Notre Dame, University of Denver Sturm College of Law and Columbia University School of Law. This is his first campaign for an elected office.

On his website, Hurd lists his issue priorities as strengthening the economy for working families and small businesses, encouraging “responsible” energy development, protecting Colorado’s water and advocating for farmers.

Financial adviser Russ Andrews is the other Republican so far challenging Boebert in the primary election.

In 2022, Boebert survived a primary challenge from former State Sen. Don Coram, who received 34% of the vote. The district traditionally leans red, but the Cook Political Report currently labels the 2024 race as a toss up.

So far, five Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination to face Boebert, including Frisch and Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout.

