GoPro Mountain Games ‘leap’ into 2024 with registration open for 11-plus disciplines

The Vail Valley Foundation, organizers of the annual GoPro Mountain Games, recently issued the following press release on registration opening for the June 6-9 event in Vail:

Mountain dwellers be aware: 2024 is a leap year.

That means athletes from around the Rockies, and around the world, will get an extra 24 hours to train for the upcoming GoPro Mountain Games June 6-9, 2024, in Vail, Colorado.

Registration for 11 different disciplines and more than 30 athletic competitions at the GoPro Mountain Games opens Feb. 1 at mountaingames.com. Over $140,000 in prize money will be distributed. Professional and amateur athletes, never-evers, kids, families, and more are invited to participate.

Trail running, climbing, whitewater, biking, disc golf, fishing, yoga, slackline, fun runs, and more will once again make Vail the epicenter of the outdoor world during the event.

Also, more “grom” events and categories for tweens and teens will be available at this year’s GoPro Mountain Games than ever before.

Canine competitors are known for stealing the show (and many hearts, too!), and in 2024 they will do so again with the return of fan-favorite Purina Pro Plan DockDogs jumping and retrieving contests and the Rocky Dog Fun Run.

“I don’t think there’s a more fun and unique event anywhere in the world,” said Dave Dressman, Event Director for the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the event each year. “Competitions for all levels and ages are available, spectating is free and the music, art, sponsor activations and festival atmosphere offers something for everyone. You don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the Mountain Games as it is truly a celebration of mountain culture with a come-one-come-all vibe.”

The Mountains of Music concerts in the evening at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail are planned for the weekend, and Dressman said the concert schedule will be announced later this month.

Day and night the Town of Vail is filled with fun and activity at the GoPro Mountain Games, including free music in Vail Village and Golden Peak. There are also games, giveaways, and more than 100 sponsor tents and activations at the Mountain House Gear Town venue.

The event’s mantra is “athletes, art, music, and mountains,” and beneath the setting of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, the event brings some of the world’s most renowned athletes, influencers, brand partners, artists, musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts all together in one place to create an epicenter of the mountain lifestyle.

“There’s really nothing else like it,” Dressman said. “Mountain-lovers from around the world gather each year at the GoPro Mountain Games, old friends and new reconnect, and there is just a magic in the air to this event. I can’t wait.”

Pick an event and register Feb. 1 at mountaingames.com.