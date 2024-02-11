Fun family show SNAP comes to Vilar Center in Beaver Creek on Tuesday

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the fun family show SNAP coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 13:

Called “glorious,” “rare,” “unique,” and “exciting,” SNAP Contemporary Mystery Performance is a dazzling magical feast for the entire family. This heralded show features an eclectic ensemble of South Korea’s greatest illusionists who boggle the mind with their impressive powers of enchantment. See the show mumblecirque.net called “The perfect production for the children in all of us” at Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

“Winter in Beaver Creek is enchanting, and what better way to cap off the perfect winter’s day than with a magical performance at the VPAC,” said Cameron Morgan, VPAC’s executive director. “These illusion artists of SNAP will amaze and entertain audiences of all ages with a captivating evening of magic with art, light, music, modern technology and a myriad of other ingenious stage devices.”

SNAP is a multifaceted show combining moments of classic comedy theater with a unique stage language, mime artistry, magic and illusion. Expect a mixture of dexterous sleight-of-hand, Chaplin-esque vaudevillian comedy and ingenious visual effects, as the cast brings to life characters such as The Alchemist, The Dreamer, The Florist, The Oddball, and The Tricksters.

Huge stars in their own country and masters of their craft, SNAP features a troupe of seven, including multiple world champions of the Federation Internationale des Societes Magiques, a consultant for The Illusionists World Tour, and a Professor of Magic Performance. The show has garnered a long list of accolades from the world’s most prestigious magic championships, including first prize and most originality awards, and Best Production Award in “Asian Arts Awards” for a breakout performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016. SNAP Contemporary Mystery Performance has become one of the top shows in the 2024 arts and theater world.

Prepare to laugh, gasp, and wonder throughout this enormously entertaining and endlessly creative magic show that’s hard to describe, but is like no other.

SNAP Contemporary Mystery Performance is part of VPAC’s Family Series. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.