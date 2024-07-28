Frisch, Hurd mum on Harris, who calls out Trump’s vow to ‘fix’ U.S. democracy

Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Adam Frisch.

Congressional candidate Adam Frisch was one of the first Democrats to call on President Joe Biden to get out of presidential race following a terrible debate performance against Donald Trump late last month. Now that Biden is out and Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive nominee, Frisch doesn’t want to talk about the race for the White House.

“I’m not interested in discussing any election besides the race for CD3 — I’ll leave that to the pundits,” Frisch wrote in an email to RealVail.com. “My focus has always been on the hardworking families of CD3, who are extremely frustrated with how both parties have handled the crisis on our southern border. Congress needs to stop playing politics and start working on humanely securing the border while fixing our broken immigration system.”

Frisch’s statement via campaign staff was sent Friday in response to a question about Harris quickly consolidating Democratic support at the top of the ticket following the 81-year-old Biden’s dramatic exit from the race a week ago on Sunday, July 21. On that date, the Frisch campaign issued this statement:

“Today marks a pivotal moment for our country. I applaud President’ Biden’s decision to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders and am grateful for his years of steadfast public service,” Frisch said. “Regardless of who the eventual candidates for President are, I will remain laser focused on the issues most important to the hardworking men and women of Western and Southern Colorado. In Congress, I will work to cut inflation, secure the border, and protect the freedom for women to make their own healthcare decisions.”

Frisch was a middle and high school friend of Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who ran a longshot and ultimately unsuccessful primary campaign against Biden.

Frisch’s Republican opponent in CD3, Jeff Hurd, has steadfastly refused to discuss the presidential race with RealVail.com, and, in fact, has thus far not responded to questions on a wide range of issues, including immigration.

On Thursday, House Republicans, joined by six Democrats facing tight races, approved a politically motivated resolution meant to falsely label Harris as the “Border Czar” – a title she never held – and the Biden administration as solely responsible for immigration issues on the Mexican border. In fact, administrations dating back decades have failed to fully secure the southern border, and Congress has largely ignored the issue legislatively.

Since Biden took limited executive action earlier this year, illegal crossings at the border have dropped by 55%. Frisch was sharply critical of House Republicans unsuccessfully trying to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in February right after tough bipartisan border legislation was scuttled by Trump because he didn’t want to give Democrats a win. Hurd did not provide a comment on immigration or border security at that time.

Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member, lost to current Colorado 3rd Congressional District (CD3) Rep. Lauren Boebert, a controversial far-right Republican, by just 546 votes in 2022. CD3 stretches from Pueblo to Grand Junction and encompasses most of the state’s Western Slope, including part of Eagle County.

Boebert, who has moved out of the district to seek a more secure Republican seat on the state’s Eastern Plains, has tried to paint Harris as a DEI hire of Biden.

U.S. House Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Neguse, whose 2nd Congressional District includes Vail and most of Eagle County, is highly supportive of Harris, tweeting out his appearances on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and interviews with Al Sharpton.

Kamala Harris

In an email blast, the Harris for President campaign on Saturday called out the radically anti-democratic comments of Trump at a rally on Friday:

“Donald Trump has previously said if he didn’t win there would be ‘bloodbath’ and claimed, ‘I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.’ He has called for the ‘termination’ of our Constitution and bragged ‘a lot of people like’ his calls to be a ‘dictator on day one.’ WATCH: Last night, Trump again vowed to end democracy if he did win: ‘You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what – it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.’

Statement from Harris for President spokesperson James Singer on Trump’s vow to end democracy:

“When Vice President Harris says this election is about freedom she means it. Our democracy is under assault by criminal Donald Trump: After the last election Trump lost, he sent a mob to overturn the results. This campaign, he has promised violence if he loses, the end of our elections if he wins, and the termination of the Constitution to empower him to be a dictator to enact his dangerous Project 2025 agenda on America. Donald Trump wants to take America backward, to a politics of hate, chaos, and fear – this November America will unite around Vice President Kamala Harris to stop him.”