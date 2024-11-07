Frisch concedes CD3 race to Hurd

The campaign for Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch on Wednesday issued the following press release conceding Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of Eagle County and most of the Western Slope, to Republican Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction:

Jeff Hurd

“A few moments ago, I called to offer my congratulations to Jeff Hurd for being the next Representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Elections are about showing up, and I traveled more than 75,000 miles this campaign authentically connecting with people from Dinosaur to Durango, Manzanola to Mancos and everywhere in between. This campaign was about them, and I am humbled by the immense outpouring of support I received all across CD3.

Adam Frisch

“While we were not victorious, I believe that this campaign was part of an important movement that seeks to turn the political temperature down and start focusing on the real challenges that face communities like the ones in CD3. Everyday people are sick of partisan politics as usual, and the vast majority of people view themselves first and foremost as Coloradans – not Republicans or Democrats – who want both parties to stop the petty arguments and political grandstanding and start working together to help make everyone’s lives better.”

According to Colorado Newsline, “early election results show Republican Jeff Hurd ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch despite Frisch’s more than a $10 million fundraising advantage in the race to take Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Hurd, a Grand Junction attorney, led the race with just over 50.1% of the vote to Frisch’s 46.8% at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.”

Frisch lost to Boebert by just 546 votes in 2022, prompting Boebert to move from Silt to Windsor, where she won in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.