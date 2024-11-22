FIS confirms men’s Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup with positive snow control

The Vail Valley Foundation on Friday issued the following press release on the International Ski Federation giving the official thumbs up for the men’s Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek Dec. 6-8:

The International Ski Federation (FIS) today has provided a positive “snow control” for the men’s Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.

The FIS announcement means the course is in racing condition and will be ready to host the men’s downhill, super G, and giant slalom racers in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Dec. 6-8. The official snow control date for the women’s Stifel Birds of Prey, scheduled for Dec. 14-15, is Saturday, Nov. 30.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the Beaver Creek Mountain Operations Team, Race Department, and Mother Nature delivering more than three feet of natural snow since Nov. 1, we are excited to say that the Birds of Prey course is ready to host the fastest alpine ski racers in the world,” said Birds of Prey Event Director Sarah Franke of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the event each year.

“We’re thrilled to host not just one, but two action-packed weekends of World Cup ski racing at Beaver Creek this year,” said Beaver Creek Resort Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bobby Murphy. “Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare this legendary course. We can’t wait to welcome athletes, fans, and families from around the world to experience the excitement of Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek.”

“We are thrilled that the Birds of Prey course has officially passed the snow control check from FIS, confirming the men’s Stifel Birds of Prey presented by United,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “We anticipate a positive snow control from the FIS for the women’s event on Nov. 30, and we are excited to cheer on our Stifel U.S. Ski Team during historic back-to-back World Cup weekends in Beaver Creek, Colorado.”

Beaver Creek Resort plans to open for the season on Wednesday, November 27 with skiing and snowboarding accessible from Beaver Creek Village. The resort will open with Centennial Express, and provide additional lift and trail information on Monday, November 25.

The nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation serves as the local organizing committee (LOC) for the Stifel Birds of Prey races, working in close partnership with the FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, the U.S. Forest Service, and other partners and sponsors to make the races one of the highlights of the World Cup tour since they were first held in 1997.

The Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup has deep roots in the Vail/Beaver Creek community, which is one of four modern venues to have also hosted one of the original World Cup events, as Vail hosted a giant slalom in spring of 1967.



Men’s Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup schedule

Dec. 2-5 Downhill training

Dec. 6, 11:00 a.m., Downhill

Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m., Super G

Dec. 8, 10:00 a.m., Giant Slalom, run 1; 1:00 p.m., Giant Slalom, run 2

*Race times are subject to change.

Domestic television schedule*

Friday, Dec. 6

11:00 a.m. – Downhill, live on Outside (free)

Saturday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. – Super G, live on Outside (free)

3:00 p.m. – Super G (delayed) on NBC

Sunday, Dec. 8

10:00 a.m. – Giant Slalom, run 1, live on Outside (free)

1:00 p.m. – Giant Slalom, run 2, live on Outside (free)

Saturday, Dec. 14

3:00 p.m. – Giant Slalom, (delayed) on NBC



*All times Mountain Standard Time (MST)