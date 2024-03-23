Firefall to play Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on March 28

Legendary Boulder-born band Fireball issued the following press release on its Thursday, March 28 (7 p.m. start) concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek (reserve-seating tickets start at $45 and are available here):
Lead guitarist and vocalist Jock Bartley founded Firefall in Boulder, Colorado, in 1974, along with two other ex-members from the legendary Gram Parsons band.
The band’s trademark melodic mix of soothing rock, country and pop transcends many genres from rock to pop to country and has stood the test of time, resulting in great critical acclaim and big-time chart success.
Firefall hit the road and never looked back, including extensive tours with Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, America, and many others. In recent years, their legendary headline shows have been mixed with package tours with Little River Band, Night Ranger, Pure Prairie League, Orleans, and more.
Jock Bartley (lead guitar and vocals) is joined on stage by longtime Firefall members Steve Weinmeister (guitar, mandolin, keyboards, and vocals), Jim Waddell (keyboards, flute, saxophone), Sandy Fica (drums), and newcomer John Bisaha from The Babys (bass and vocals).
In the Fall of 2023, the band released “Friends & Family on Sunset Blvd Records”, backed by a major promotional campaign. This unique ‘concept’ album features new versions of classic songs by artists that are part of Firefall’s rich history, including groups that the founding members played in or that Firefall toured with, including The Byrds, Flying Burrito Bros., Spirit, Dan Fogelberg, Heart, Gram Parsons, Poco, the Doobie Bros., Loggins & Messina, Fleetwood Mac, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Marshall Tucker.
