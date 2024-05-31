Elie Sabins honored as Vail Health Elevate Award winner

Vail Health recently issued the following press release on Elie Sabins being named the ninth recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award:

Vail, CO (May 30, 2024) – Elie Sabins, a physical therapist with Howard Head Sports Medicine, has been named the ninth recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way.

Originally from Taiwan, Sabins and her family moved to the United States when she was very young, and she was raised in Bellingham, Washington, and attended the University of Washington in Seattle. She completed her PT in Nashville, Tennessee, and applied for a clinical rotation with Howard Head Sports Medicine at the Eagle location. Her husband, Derek, said she loved the job and the people while working through the clinical rotation, and when Howard Head Sports Medicine offered her a position, she was eager to accept. Sabins joined Howard Head Sports Medicine at the Eagle location in August 2019.

“Elie has always wanted to be a PT since a young age. She shadowed some PTs early on and worked as an aide in a PT clinic throughout college,” said Derek Sabins, who works for the Eagle Fire Department. “She really enjoyed PT school at Belmont University, and I think it just made her want to become a physical therapist even more.”

Sabins teaches pure barre classes in Edwards and loves exercise, everything from running, lifting weights, skiing, and anything outdoors. She helped expand Howard Head Sports Medicine’s Vail Valley Running Club to include an Eagle location meet-up on Thursdays.

“Elie loves seeing the improvements made by her patients over time, and ultimately, when the patients fully recover or no longer need PT, I think that’s what keeps her drive alive,” said Derek Sabins. “Elie is passionate about family and friends, and she also loves running, hence the Vail Valley Running Club.”

Sabins was nominated by Lisa Herota, a fellow Vail Health employee and the Senior Director of Compliance and Privacy, for the exceptional care Sabins provided during Herota’s recovery from knee surgery.

“Following my injury and surgery, I was grappling not only with the physical pain but also with uncertainty and fear about the future of my mobility,” said Herota. “However, from the very beginning, Elie demonstrated an unparalleled level of professionalism, compassion, and expertise that immediately put me at ease. Her genuine concern for my well-being was evident in every interaction, creating a supportive environment where I felt empowered to tackle the challenges ahead.”

Herota credits Sabins’ personalized treatment plan tailored to her specific needs and goals as playing a pivotal role in accelerating her recovery and the regaining of strength and function of her knee.

“Moreover, beyond her technical proficiency, Elie possesses a rare gift for empathy and encouragement,” said Herota. “She not only guided me through the physical aspects of rehabilitation but also provided unwavering emotional support during moments of frustration and setbacks. Her ability to instill confidence and belief in my ability to overcome obstacles was truly transformative and served as a source of inspiration throughout my journey.”

Herota was impressed by Sabins’ consistent exemplification of integrity, kindness and professionalism and her ability to foster a culture of inclusivity and respect.

“Elie is not only a remarkable clinician but also a compassionate healer who has made an immeasurable difference in the lives of her patients, myself included,” said Herota. “Her unwavering dedication, expertise, and genuine care exemplify the highest standards of excellence that Vail Health should be proud of and honor.”

The Elevate Award directly aligns with Vail Health’s mission of elevating health across our mountain communities. Past Elevate Award winners include: Erin Perejda, the supportive care services manager and licensed clinical social worker at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center, June 2022; Susan Vickerman, MD, a family medicine physician at Colorado Mountain Medical, August 2022; Meghan Gallegos, Howard Head Sports Physical Therapist, December 2022; Allie Morgan, Patient Care Unit Registered Nurse, April 2023; Christi Sewell, RN, OCN in the Patient Care Unit, June 2023; Jacey Hagen, a labor and delivery nurse in the Family Birth Center, September 2023; Joe Drew, a nurse practitioner at Vail Health Behavioral Health, December 2023; and Scott McCorvey, MD, a doctor in the Vail Health Emergency Department doctor, March 2024.

Patients and family members are encouraged to nominate staff who made a meaningful difference in their health care experience. Nominees can work in any area of the Vail Health healthcare system—including admissions, laboratory, surgery centers, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Shaw Cancer Center, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and more.

To nominate Vail Health, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Shaw Cancer Center staff, visit www.VailHealth.org/ElevateAward<http://www.vailhealth.org/ElevateAward>