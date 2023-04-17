ECO Transit summer schedule in effect

ECO Transit recently issued the following press release on its summer bus schedule kicking in on Sunday, April 16:

ECO Transit’s Summer 2023 schedule begins Sunday, April 16, 2023, and remains in effect through Saturday, November 25, 2023.



Important schedule updates for the Summer 2023 schedule include:



Valley East & West Route – Valley route will be changing from hourly service to one-and-a-half-hour service during non-peak times.



HWY 6 East & West Route – Highway 6 routes will go to hourly service after 6:00 p.m.



Leadville AM & PM – The 5:35 a.m. departure from Leadville and 4:14 p.m. departure from the Vail Transportation Center will run Monday through Friday only. On the weekends only the second trip will be running to and from Leadville.



Minturn East & West – The Minturn Route will be reduced by one trip in both the morning and afternoon.



Vail/Beaver Creek Express – The seasonal Vail/Beaver Creek Express service will end on April 15.



All schedules are available for review at www.eaglecounty.us/transit. For help with trip planning, please visit www.transithub.com, call 970-328-3520, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @rideecotransit. Download the ECO Tickets app on the Apple Store or Google Play to purchase all fares.



###ESPAÑOL###



El horario de verano de ECO Transit comienza el 16 de abril



14 de abril de 2023 – El horario de verano de ECO Transit para 2023 comienza el domingo 16 de abril de 2023 y permanece vigente hasta el sábado 25 de noviembre de 2023.



Las actualizaciones importantes del calendario para el verano de 2023 incluyen:



Ruta del valle este y oeste – La ruta del valle cambiará de un servicio por hora a un servicio cada hora y media durante las horas no pico.



Ruta HWY 6 este y oeste – Las rutas de Highway 6 pasarán a un servicio cada hora después de las 6:00 p.m.



Leadville AM y PM – La salida de las 5:35 a.m. desde Leadville y la salida de las 4:14 p.m. desde el Centro de Transporte de Vail funcionarán de lunes a viernes únicamente. Los fines de semana solo se realizará el segundo viaje hacia y desde Leadville.



Minturn este y oeste – La ruta de Minturn tendrá un viaje menos tanto en la mañana como en la tarde.



Vail/Beaver Creek Express – El servicio de temporada de Vail/Beaver Creek Express finalizará el 15 de abril.



Todos los horarios están disponibles en www.eaglecounty.us/transit. Para obtener ayuda con la planificación del viaje, visite www.transithub.com, llame al 970-328-3520 o síganos en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter @rideecotransit. Descargue la aplicación ECO Tickets en Apple Store o Google Play para comprar todos los pasajes.