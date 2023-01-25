Eagle County’s annual State of the County presentation set for Feb. 7

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on its Feb. 7 State of the County presentation:

Eagle County’s annual State of the County presentation will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Eagle County Room, located at 500 Broadway in Eagle. All community members are invited to attend.



The theme this year is acceleration and the event will include remarks from the county commissioners, county manager, and videos and a presentation highlighting accomplishments from 2022 and looking forward to upcoming 2023 programs.



A light lunch will be served following the presentation.



The event will be broadcast live on Eagle County Government Television, Comcast channel 18 in the Eagle River Valley and Comcast channel 19 in the Roaring Fork Valley, as well as streamed live and archived at www.ecgtv.com.



###ESPAÑOL###



Celebración del estado del condado programada para el 7 de febrero



25 de enero de 2023 – La presentación anual del estado del condado del Condado de Eagle se llevará a cabo el martes 7 de febrero a las 11 a.m. en el salón Eagle County Room, ubicado en 500 Broadway en Eagle. Todos los miembros de la comunidad están invitados a asistir.



El tema de este año es la aceleración. El evento incluirá comentarios de los comisionados del condado, del administrador del condado, videos y una presentación que destacará los logros de 2022 y presentará los próximos programas de 2023.



Se servirá un almuerzo ligero después de la presentación.



El evento se transmitirá en vivo por Eagle County Government Television, en el canal 18 de Comcast en Eagle River Valley y el canal 19 de Comcast en Roaring Fork Valley, y también se transmitirá en vivo y se archivará en www.ecgtv.com.