Eagle County partners with Resource Central to offer Water-Wise Gardens

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on its partnership with Resource Central to offer Water-Wise Gardens:

The Eagle County Government is excited to announce its partnership with Resource Central to offer the popular Garden In A Box program to residents in Eagle County, thanks to funding from a Colorado Water Conservation Board grant. This initiative provides pre-planned, professionally designed xeriscape garden kits, empowering homeowners to create beautiful, water-efficient landscapes.



In alignment with Eagle County’s commitment to water conservation and sustainable living, the Garden In A Box program offers a practical and accessible solution for residents seeking to reduce their water usage while enhancing their property’s curb appeal. These garden kits feature a curated selection of drought-tolerant plants that thrive in Colorado’s challenging climate, helping homeowners save water and support local ecosystems.



“Water conservation is a critical priority for Eagle County, and we are thrilled to partner with Resource Central to bring the Garden In A Box program to our community,” said Open Space and Natural Resources Director Marcia Gilles. “This program provides residents with an easy and affordable way to create stunning, water-wise landscapes that benefit their properties and the environment.”



The Garden In A Box program offers several key benefits:

Water Conservation: Xeriscape gardens significantly reduce water consumption compared to traditional lawns and gardens.

Ease of Use: Pre-planned garden designs and detailed plant information simplify installation and maintenance for gardeners of all skill levels.

Cost-Effectiveness: The program offers a cost-effective way to create a beautiful and sustainable landscape.

Environmental Benefits: Xeriscape gardens support pollinators and other beneficial insects, contributing to a healthy ecosystem.

Local Adaptation: The plants selected are known to grow well in Eagle County’s climate.

Resource Central’s Garden In A Box website is taking orders now for pickup at Eagle County’s Eagle River Center in early June. The Garden In A Box websiteprovides information regarding specific garden designs, pricing, and ordering details.



“We are delighted to partner with Eagle County and help residents transform their landscapes,” said Conservation Engagement Manager Elisabeth Bowman.” The Garden In A Box program provides a simple and effective way for homeowners to embrace water conservation and create beautiful, sustainable gardens.”



Eagle County encourages all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to create water-wise landscapes and contribute to a more sustainable future.