Eagle County Paramedic Services to host Denver Health Paramedic school satellite program

Eagle County Paramedic Services recently issued the following press release on becoming a satellite site for the Denver Health Paramedic School program:

Brandon Daruna, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS), recently announced Eagle County Paramedic Services has entered into an agreement with the Denver Health Paramedic Division. As a result of this partnership, ECPS will serve as a satellite site for the Denver Health Paramedic School program, allowing aspiring paramedics in the western part of the state to receive the same level of training and education offered in Denver at a more convenient location.

“We’re excited to offer an option for EMS professionals who want to continue their EMS education closer to home,” Daruna said. “There hasn’t been an option for those living on the I-70 corridor or the western slope to pursue paramedic school without relocating to Denver for six, nine or 12 months. With this program, we’re offering a course that is just as rigorous and dynamic but in a more convenient location.”

The paramedic program will take place from May 1 – Nov. 7 for in-class (didactic) learning as well as some clinical shifts. The class follows the 48-hour shift cycle, which is the same cycle that many EMS services follow. After completing the didactic training student will complete an in hospital clinical education and 500 hours of field internship on an ambulance with the Denver Paramedics.

“Denver Health Paramedic School sees about 100 students each year and we’re excited to grow this program to meet the needs of our colleagues to the west,” said Denver Health Assistant Chief of EMS Education, Justin Harper.

Paramedic Kelly Lombardi, who has worked as both a paramedic, community paramedic and paramedic educator for ECPS, will lead the class. Lombardi, who holds a Masters in Education, has worked with ECPS for more than 20 years.

“I’m honored to be the lead instructor for this partnership with Denver Health,” Lombardi said. “While we’re fortunate to have a wealth of experienced paramedics and community professionals who are ready to bring their expertise to the classroom, finishing out the program with 500 hours of field internship with Denver Health Paramedics will be especially valuable.”

For more information, or to enroll, please visit eaglecountyparamedics.com