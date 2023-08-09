Eagle County Paramedic Services names new Chief Financial Officer

Eagle County Paramedic Services on Wednesday issued the following press release on its new Chief Financial Officer, Lionel Montoya:

Brandon Daruna, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS), recently announced that Lionel Montoya has joined the team as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Montoya will take the organization into the next era of creative funding, financial strategic planning and administrative excellence.

Lionel Montoya

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Montoya to the team,” Daruna said. “With extensive expertise in healthcare finance, Mr. Montoya will help establish the District’s financial vision for the foreseeable future.”

Montoya has worked in hospital-based finance for almost 40 years; most recently he served as CFO for Pioneers Medical Center, a critical care access hospital, in Meeker, CO. He has worked at five Colorado hospitals in addition to hospitals in Illinois and Idaho, including an 800 bed hospital in Phoenix, AZ.

In Montoya’s role as Chief Financial Officer, he is responsible for overall executive oversight of the District’s fiscal function and performance including general accounting, audits, patient billing services including third-party reimbursement and financial and statistical reporting functions of the organization in accordance with established policies and accounting procedures. The CFO assists the District’s board and CEO in the development of long and short-range operational and fiscal plans, which may include resources availability analyses and cost benefit analyses of proposed capital and staff expansions. The CFO also manages the development of long and short-range operational and capital budgets.

“It is my honor and privilege to serve the Eagle County community,” Montoya said. “I am thrilled to support Eagle County Paramedic Services in achieving our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare, filling the growing gaps in healthcare services.”

Montoya holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Western International University and served in the United States Marine Corps for four years. His wife works as an architect and he has a son that works in the Littleton Colorado Lockheed Martin Space Program and a daughter who works in Aurora at the Anschutz Medical Campus as a Nuclear Med Tech.