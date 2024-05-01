Eagle County names new attorney

From left to right: Commissioner Scherr, Commissioner Chandler-Henry, County Attorney Beth Oliver, Commissioner McQueeney, and County Manager Jeff Shroll.

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on the board of commissioners selecting Beth Oliver as the new county attorney replacing longtime county attorney Bryan Treu:

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners named Beth Oliver as county attorney today. Oliver was working as the interim county attorney and has 29 years of combined private practice and local government experience. She joined the county in 2012 as assistant county attorney and has served as deputy county attorney since 2016.

Oliver was among two final candidates interviewed by the commissioners as well as by panels comprised of elected officials, county directors, and employees who provided input on the two semi-finalists for the position.



“We are tremendously fortunate to have a candidate of Beth’s caliber with deep institutional knowledge of the organization and intimate familiarity with our community,” said Board Chair Matt Scherr.



Oliver has a long history of legal achievement with the county, including:

Providing legal advice and guidance during meetings and hearings of the Board of County Commissioners, Eagle County Housing and Development Authority, Planning Commissions, and Zoning Board of Adjustment;

Advising and providing guidance on a wide variety of legal issues, including open meeting and open record laws, procurement, employment law, indemnification and liability issues, airport matters, zoning, and land use and development;

Advising and collaborating with the Housing, Resiliency and Project Management Departments in the preservation of, and the construction and development of workforce housing projects in the county;

Assisting and advising on land acquisitions and conservation projects, including preparation of funding agreements, conservation easements and related transactional documents.

Providing guidance on policy and strategy matters, initiatives, projects, and programs in support of the organization and the community.

Oliver holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a juris doctor from George Mason University School of Law. She lives in Eagle with her daughter and her husband, Jerry Oliver, who is a partner with the law firm of Porterfield & Oliver, LLC in Edwards.



“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve the Board of County Commissioners, Elected Officials, and the constituents of Eagle County in this new role,” said Oliver.



The county attorney is appointed by the board of commissioners to provide legal services to all elected county officials, departments, boards and commissions. The Attorney’s Office represents the board in all civil and transactional legal matters including the negotiation and preparation of contracts, land use, property tax, election issues, employment issues, and the prosecution and defense of lawsuits by and against the county.



For more information, contact eagleadmin@eaglecounty.us or visit the homepage for the Eagle County attorney’s office.