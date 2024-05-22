Eagle County Fair showcases local talent and skills

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the 85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo in July:

May 21, 2024 – The 85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo takes place July 24 – 27, and there are many ways community members can participate. From applesauce to kombucha, to quilts and photography, the Open Class competition and additional contests provide ample opportunities for everyone to participate by displaying their special skills and hidden talents.

Open Class Exhibits

All non-perishable exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between noon and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024. Perishable exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Judging begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024; judging is closed to the public. Exhibits must remain in place until 8 a.m., Sunday, July 28, 2024. Exhibit checkout is from 8 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Green Acre Award

This is a special class for adults to show their all-around skills! Enter one item in each of the categories below. Each item will be judged with their own class. Winner of the Green Acre Award will be determined by the exhibitor who has the most points from ribbons awarded to each item. In case of a tie in points, the exhibitor with the most Grand Champion placings will be the winner of the Green Acre Award.

One exhibit is required in each of these categories:

1. Horticulture – Divisions 100, 150, 200, 300 or 350.

2. Food Preservation – Divisions 400, 500, 550, 600, 650, 700, 800 or 900.

3. Baked Goods – Divisions 1000, 1050,1100, 1200, 1250,1300, 1400, or 1500

4. Fiber Arts – Divisions 1600, 1700, 1800, 1900, 2000, or 2100

5. Hobbies and Crafts – Divisions 2200, 2300, 2400, 2500, or 2600



Largest Zucchini Contest

Registration: Monday, July 22, 2024

noon – 6:30 p.m.

Eagle River Center



This is a special class that will be judged separately from the classes in the garden department. Zucchinis will be judged by weight.

Youth Piggy Bank Contest

Registration: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Judging: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Eagle River Center



Learn the importance of saving money and setting personal goals by entering the Piggy Bank Contest. Banks must be made by youth from materials such as milk cartons, soda bottles, or other items of their choice, or they may decorate an existing piggy bank with markers, crayons, picture cutouts or fabric. Contestants may use a county fair animal of their choice; it does not have to be a pig. Banks must hold coins and bills, and cannot be larger than 12 inches tall and 12 inches wide. The winner in each age group, 3-4, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13, will receive a Grand Champion Ribbon.



Pretty Baby Contest

Registration: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 9:30 – 9:55 a.m.

Judging at 10:00 a.m.

Eagle River Center



The Pretty Baby Contest is open to babies ages 0 – 2 years. Contestants can enter in all seven categories, but can only win one category. Costume changes are allowed for each category. The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo will donate a $25 Visa gift card to the winner in each category: Best “Dressed for the Fair and Rodeo” costume, Looks Most Like Mom/Pop or other relative, Best Beach Wear Ensemble, Best Hairdo, Colorado Sports Team, Prettiest Smile in Eagle County, and Most Patriotic.



For a complete list of Eagle County Fair & Rodeo events or to download open class entry forms and the Contests and Open Class Handbook, visit www.eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com. For more information, contact the CSU Extension Office at 970-328-8632 or glenda.wentworth@eaglecounty.us.