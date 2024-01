Eagle County: 2024 property tax statements will be delayed

Eagle County property owners will receive their property tax statements by the second week in February. This is about two weeks later than in past years. This delay is the result of recently enacted changes to laws to accommodate property tax relief passed by the Colorado Legislature and signed into law by Governor Jared Polis.



The due date for the first half payment of property taxes is February 29, 2024. At the request of special districts such as fire, school, metropolitan, health service, and others, the Colorado Legislature did not adjust the payment deadline. These districts must ensure receipt of early spring tax revenues from county treasurers on the same schedule as previous years, to have sufficient revenue to continue to operate.



The new changes to the law will delay Colorado counties certifying their tax roll. The new tax roll deadline is January 24, 2024, which is two weeks later than previous years. This extra time will allow taxing authorities sufficient time to certify their mill levies and provide county assessors more time to compile newly required data. Once the tax roll process is complete, property owners can expect to receive their statements in about two weeks by mail, by the second week in February.



Please contact the Treasurer’s Office if you have questions about tax statements or your property tax account 970-328-8860 or treasurer@eaglecounty.us.