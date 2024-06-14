Dynafit Summer Solstice trail runs set for Saturday, June 22

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Dynafit Summer Solstice trail runs on Saturday, June 22:

(Vail, Colo.) – Experience the beauty of summer in the Rockies! The 2024 Vail Recreation District trail running season continues in Beaver Creek on Sat, June 22 at 9 a.m. with the Dynafit Summer Solstice Trail Run. This is the second event in the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series. This race is presented by and benefits the Vail Valley Charitable Fund (VVCF).

Register now and join us in celebrating the longest day of the year! This event offers runners the option of a 10K or 5K course around Beaver Creek Mountain. The start/finish will be at the Beaver Creek Chophouse, adjacent to the Centennial Lift. Course map coming soon to vailrec.com!

Participants can look forward to stunning views of Beaver Creek and its picturesque surroundings as they wind through beautiful aspen groves. The course traverses the ski hill and loops back into Beaver Creek Village. This race is a beloved favorite among locals in the series!

Racers can pick up their race bibs or register in person on Fri, June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at a location TBD.

Race day registration and bib pickup will begin at 8 a.m. outside the Beaver Creek Chophouse. The 10K race will kick off at 9 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9:15 a.m.

We are bringing back the kids FUN RUN! Open to youths ages 10 and under, this fun jaunt around the base of Beaver Creek will get your kiddos’ legs and hearts racing. The Fun Run will take place at 8:45 a.m. Cost to participate is free and preregistration will be available at vailrec.com/register.

Racer parking is available in the Ford Hall or Villa Montane parking structures in Beaver Creek. Participants are encouraged to carpool as parking is limited.

Participants can pick up a custom race T-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donuts when exiting the race finish.

Thanks to Lululemon, we will have a yoga-based stretch right before the race, led bye Claire Ewing! Join us after the race for a post-event celebration at the race finish, which includes breakfast burritos and, for participants 21 and up, free Mountain Time Lager or a non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing. Relax and hang out as we recognize winners in each age group category. Stick around for the post-race prize giveaway! Every racer is automatically entered to win great prizes from our sponsors.

REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost is $38 preregistered, $45 week-of and $55 day-of. Student rates are $25 preregistered, $30 week-of and $37 day-of. 5K rates are $30 preregistered, $36 week-of and $45 day-of.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

A big thank you to all our amazing sponsors for supporting the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series! The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our title sponsor Dynafit and our presenting series sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. Individual race sponsors include Beck Building, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Vail Daily, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitalityand Mountain Haus. Partners also include Capitol Public House, FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, Yeti, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, West Vail Liquor Mart, Kahtoola, Black Diamond, Ciele Athletics and Alpine Wine & Spirits.

LG TRI – July 13, 2024 in the Town of Eagle, Colo.

Join the Vail Valley Charitable Fund on July 13 for the 16th Annual LG Tri, a sprint triathlon held in the Town of Eagle. This event is held in the memory of longtime local and VVCF grant recipient Laura Genelin. The course features a 500-yard swim (10 laps) in the Eagle Pool, followed by a 12-mile bike ride and 5K run. We’re also running the 12th annual Kids Tri, so bring the whole family! This competitive, supportive race is meant for all ability levels. Calling for triathlon experts, newbies and everyone in between, including the kids! Adults can race as individuals or as a team. For more information and to register, please visit www.lgtri.com.