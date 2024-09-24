Composite ballot for the Eagle County General Election available online

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the composite ballot for the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election being available in English and Spanish on the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s website.

The composite ballot for the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election is available in English and Spanish at the Clerk & Recorder’s website. A composite ballot is available for informational purposes only. It includes races and measures for all districts participating in the General Election. Voters’ ballots will only contain races and measures for which they are eligible to vote based on their Eagle County residential address.

Ballots will be mailed to all active, registered voters beginning on Oct. 11. Voters are strongly encouraged to register to vote or check their registration as soon as possible. Voters should ensure that their residential and mailing addresses are current. As a reminder, ballots are not forwardable by law. Eligible voters can register to vote with a Colorado driver’s license or social security number, update their existing registration, and confirm their registration information at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

The 24-hour ballot drop boxes in Vail, Avon, Edwards, Gypsum, El Jebel, and Basalt will open on Oct. 11. Vote Centers in Avon, Eagle, and El Jebel will open on Oct. 21 and be open for 12 days before Nov. 5. The Vail Vote Center, located on top of the Lionshead parking structure in the Grand View Room, will open on Oct. 30.

Exact locations, dates, and times of 24-hour drop boxes and voter service centers can be found online.

La boleta compuesta para las elecciones generales del Condado de Eagle está disponible en línea

La boleta compuesta para las próximas elecciones generales del 5 de noviembre está disponible en inglés y español en el sitio web del Secretario y Registrador.

La boleta compuesta está disponible únicamente con fines informativos. Incluye elecciones y medidas para todos los distritos que participan en las elecciones generales. Las boletas de los votantes sólo contendrán elecciones y medidas por las cuales son elegibles para votar según su dirección residencial en el Condado de Eagle.

Las boletas se enviarán por correo a todos los votantes activos y registrados a partir del 11 de octubre. Se recomienda encarecidamente a los votantes que se registren para votar o verifiquen su registro lo antes posible. Los votantes deben asegurarse de que sus direcciones residenciales y postales estén actualizadas. Como recordatorio, por ley las boletas no se pueden reenviar. Los votantes elegibles pueden registrarse para votar con una licencia de conducir de Colorado o un número de seguro social, actualizar su registro existente y confirmar su información de registro en www.VayaVotarColorado.gov.

Las urnas electorales abiertas las 24 horas en Vail, Avon, Edwards, Gypsum, El Jebel y Basalt se abrirán el 11 de octubre. Los centros de votación en Avon, Eagle y El Jebel abrirán el 21 de octubre y permanecerán abiertos durante 12 días antes del 5 de noviembre. El centro de votación de Vail, ubicado en la parte superior de la estructura de estacionamiento de Lionshead en el Grand View Room, abrirá el 30 de octubre.

Las ubicaciones exactas, las fechas y los horarios de las urnas electorales de 24 horas y los centros de servicio al votante se pueden encontrar en línea.